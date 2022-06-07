List of statement by Aussie crooks comparing COVID to Spanish flu

The lies Australians were told during the covid period are so huge they boggle the imagination. Can humans be so gullible? Can humans be so crooked?

POLITICAL AND HEALTH LEADERS

On 18 March 2020, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “This is a once in a hundred year type event, we haven’t seen this sort of thing in Australia since the end of the First World War.” [Source]

29 March 2020: Premier of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk: “The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic echoes the ‘Spanish Flu’ epidemic of 1918-19” [Source]

On 12 July 2020 it was reported that Chief Health Officer of Victoria, Brett Sutton had called covid “the greatest public health challenge … since the Spanish flu”. [Source – and this]

On 21 November 2021 Victorian Premier Dan Andrews referred to this pandemic as a “one in 100-year event”. [Source]

Victorian Parliament research paper: “Particular attention is paid to the 1919 Spanish flu, the episode with which COVID-19 is most frequently compared.” [Source]

CROOKED NEWSPAPERS

9 News, 13 March 2020: “The 1919 Spanish Flu: the last major pandemic before coronavirus hit”

Daily Telegraph, 5 March 2020: “Coronavirus frighteningly similar to deadly Spanish flu in 1919”

CROOKED “ACADEMICS” WERE NO LESS

“There are some striking parallels between 2020 and 1919”, said medical historian, Dr Peter Hobbins” [Source].

UNSW: “There are many similarities between Spanish flu and coronavirus” [Source]