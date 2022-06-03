4th June 2022
List of my free-of-cost writings on COVID mismanagement
In August 2021 someone who had bought my book, wrote to me:
I purchased another copy of your ‘The Great Hysteria and the Broken State‘ book for a totally propagandised Professor who admitted it was for him – a real eye-opener. Thank you.
While I do get a TINY royalty when you buy my book, you don’t have to purchase it to get people to open their eyes: You can share my FREE OF COST articles and writings – some of which are listed below:
- My 22 February 2022 pamphlet on COVID (1 pager)
- My 20+ articles on COVID in my Times of India blog.
- My 10 February 2022 article in Shillong Times – “COVID-19 restrictions never had slightest basis in the sciences”.
- 16 September 2020 article in The Australian Financial Review entitled “Why I quit rather than be silenced” (also see video on Sky News by Alan Jones – this video received over 4 million views on YouTube but YouTube then pulled it down)
- 13 November 2020 “Complaint to the International Criminal Court – this link leads to a PDF version and contains my video on the topic.
- 30 December 2020 article in The Australian, “Swedish Covid-19 data exposes our fatal lockdown hysteria”
- 1 January 2021, letter in The Australian in response to stupid comments on my article.
- 6 February 2021 in The Spectator: “Beyond the quarantine fiasco”
- 24 April 2021 in The Spectator: “Australia’s Representatives: a new party to reclaim democracy”
- 17 July 2021 in The Spectator: “Upholding the truth in a time of universal deceit”
- 1 February 2022 in The Spectator: “Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory”
- 25 April 2022 in The Spectator: “Restoring Menzies’ Australia”
- Executive Summary of a Cost Benefit of Australia’s lockdowns (PDF) (led by Gigi Foster)
- 17 May 2022 in The Spectator: “Lockdowns did more harm than good”.
Of course, I’ve written a lot elsewhere, including on social media. Telegram is the best place to go for my comments, since others have blocked my comments and even (like Twitter) banned me (although I have established a second account on Twitter – but it is entirely at the mercy of Twitter criminals).