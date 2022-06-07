First Information Report (FIR) in the Sanjay Garg case – copy now available

With ref. to this blog post, this seems to be the FIR in Sanjay Garg’s case. Can someone help to get it translated from Gujarati?

== A SUMMARY sent by someone

The FIR172/2022 implicates two people

1) Laxmikant Jivabhai Parmar – Owner of PADKAR NEWS (Gujarati) – Resident of Surat

2) Sanjay Garg – Swatantra Bharat Party, Resident of Jaipur

Laxmikant Jivabhai Parmar says he published an article on May 30, 2022, Ank No. 20, Page 4, a deplorable article alleging Modi and Yogi on riots in 2002 and their role and their duplicity when it comes to cow meat that BJP openly supports elsewhere in the country. And a load of stuff that harms the reputation of Modi and Yogi

One Rajesh Dariyani gave a pen drive of the ORIGINAL news clip to the police officer of the police station concerned. The police inspector on duty finds it ‘genuine’ and verifiable. and took the complaint of Rajesh Dariyani whose mobile number is Not mentioned

Also mentioned in the FIR is the name of one Mahavir Sinh whose number is also not mentioned. Apparently this guy received a whatsapp pdf message and he forwarded it to Rajesh Dariyani and he in turn reported the matter to the police by taking copies of that in a PEN DRIVE.

The number of the police station mentioned is 9429797116. PSIs name is not mentioned. He says he was on duty when Rajesh Dariyani came to report this at ‘the police station’