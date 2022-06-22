A talk I gave yesterday on the concept and practice of cost-benefit analysis

Last evening I gave an hour-long talk (with Q&A) on the concept and practice of cost-benefit analysis to a few people on the other side of the world. I’m informed the talk was well received.

After removing material customised for the specific audience, I’m sharing the slides: will try to make a video, soon.

TITLE: Achieving the greater good: Cost benefit analysis as a tool of public policy

Even a badly done CBA is vastly superior to not having any CBA – that’s the summary of this talk.

DOWNLOAD PDF | PPTX.

The content of the talk forms part of an extensive section on CBAs that will form part of a book on public policy that I’m working on (the book will take many more years to complete – given my severe time constraints today, as I fight the covid tyranny.)

