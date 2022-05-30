30th May 2022
Still no signal of vaccine deaths in Australia – but people are welcome to FOI the data and also do the ICD analysis
I’ve been sent a working spreadsheet. I still don’t see any additional vaccine induced deaths in Australia (you can download the spreadsheet and check) – but if anyone has the capacity to FOI relevant data and also have a perfect map from vaccine-induced deaths to relevant ICD codes, this matter can be further investigated.
MY RESPONSE TO AN EMAIL
1) “deaths increased significantly amongst older from the time the vaccine rollout started“. From what I can see, the increase in deaths has occurred precisely in those areas where the elderly did not get themselves diagnosed/ treated in time. I’ve got vast evidence of such collapse in diagnosis/treatment across the world including in Australia. E.g. see https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/
2) “I do think delayed health care contributed to the increase in deaths but that should have flowed through from the start of 2022 and it didn’t” – I’ve not seen mortality data for early 2022 but I’d be surprised if this increase of 2021 from lockdown deaths continues at this rate for too long now. In our cost-benefit analysis, we just consider these additional deaths for 2 years (2020 and 2021, mainly 2021). Lockdowns eased during this period, panic came down a bit, and so many normal diagnoses/treatments would have started since late 2020-early 2021. And once the vulnerable die, there aren’t that many left to die (dry tinder effect). But there could well be a few spillover deaths into 2022 – more data is needed to confirm that. Essentially we should now expect average deaths for 2022 and beyond – with a little bit extra from COVID since the vulnerable who are alive today are likely to catch it. Lockdowns delayed a few deaths but didn’t increase people’s immunity: in fact, made it worse.
3) Among other things, vaccine-caused deaths are expected to leave their signal mainly in the younger groups (less than 65). In the case of the USA we do find such a signal – but that is unlikely to be from vaccines: there is clear evidence of additional heart attacks from drug overdose among younger groups. Of course, stress and unemployment can also kill (lockdown related). Unless a strong signal is picked up in Australia among those below 65 in ICD codes that are linked precisely to possible vaccine injuries, we can’t say that vaccines have caused significant deaths.
4) “not specifically listed” – is a statistical artefact. There are literally 100s of ICD codes (see https://icd.who.int/browse11/