Thoughts on economics and liberty

14th May 2022

My response to questions from the Australian Christian Lobby

A few days ago I completed this questionnaire (below | PNG ) for the ACL. You can find this also by going to https://vote.acl.org.au/, then to Victoria > Menzies then looking for me. I’m the only candidate to have completed the questions for Menzies. Clearly not many people in Menzies who stand for religious freedom.

This entry was posted in About me, Politics.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

