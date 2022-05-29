Have removed the post about Albert Bourla of Pfizer – it was a doctored video

I’m informed that the video I uploaded was doctored. I know about doctoring of text (the worst case is that of Macaulay’s comments about India being completely falsified) but doctoring of videos is very hard to detect – it is an act of crime.

Of course, I needed first to have been willing to believe the comment before I shared it. In Macaulay’s case I knew his work and respected him, so I knew he could not have said what he is claimed to have said – so I spent the time to check. In the case of Pfizer I have no such trust. I consider it to be one of the most deceptive and crooked organisations in the history of the world. There’s too much evidence of that. And because the WEF is itself strongly linked to the UNEP and its eugenics (including “climate change”) agenda, I was willing to trust that he did say what he purportedly said in that doctored video – so I shared without verifying.

I condemn those who doctored this – for they are the real criminals in this case. DO NOT FALSIFY PEOPLE’S COMMENTS – THAT IS BEYOND CRIMINAL: IT IS EVIL.

Note: I haven’t got the time to confirm what’s been sent to me below, but I’ll leave this here and move on.

The version of the video you have posted of Albert Bourla has been edited.

Please watch the full discussion here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ccd3LMNMl8

What he said was that they (Pfizer) have decided to offer all their medications (vaccines, drugs etc) to poorer nations at cost.

His words : “….by 2023, we will reduce the number of people in the world that cannot afford our medicines by 50%…”

In other words, more people will have access to their medicines.

ALSO

yup. It is a slick edit. Here is the original. https://t.co/dyCoBRrVe4 He says, 'reduce the number of people in the world THAT CANNOT AFFORD OUR MEDICINES by 50%." I've cued up the original full video to the spot. — stevebarone (@stevebarone) May 29, 2022

FURTHER SENT TO ME

Here is were I saw the original – https://live. childrenshealthdefense.org/ wef-annual-meeting-2022- preparing-for-the-next- pandemic-including-speaker- bill-gates?utm_source=salsa& utm_medium=email&utm_campaign= chd_tv&utm_term=chdtv&eType= EmailBlastContent&eId= f579d68f-0673-4530-98d7- 0dc1f40058ed

FURTHER SENT TO ME

Beware the deceptive editing in the shorter clips circulating by many, including by me!!!! Note, from around the 2 minute mark. I cannot confidently interpret a few words, that I marked as (…)

‘Today we announce that we will offer all our patent-protected medicines — all vaccines or medicines that currently exist in the US or in Europe — to the 45 poorest countries in the world (this is a population of 1.2 billion people) — at cost. And we also make the commitment that, every year as we discover and bring to the US or to Europe or to the world new medicines, automatically those new medicines will be inserted into the offer (…portfolio … ) to these countries.

I think that it’s (…really a fulfilment …) of a dream that we had, together with my leadership team, when we started in 19, the first week we met, in January of 19, in California, to set up the goals for the next 5 years and one of them was: by 2023, we will reduce the number of people in the world THAT CANNOT AFFORD OUR MEDICINES by 50%. I think today that is becoming reality. “