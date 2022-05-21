Gigi Foster’s Voices against lockdowns – (14) 21 May 2022

A 14th report from Gigi. (See the 13th).

===

Dear all,

Today’s Australian Federal Election is an opportunity to voice your opinion of the politicians who have been in power during the covid era and have used that power to betray the Australian people. If you’ve not yet cast your vote, you may find the following resources useful:

https://www.tpaust.com.au/vote/

https://majorslast.com

https://www.ourdemocracy.com.au/policy-forum/

On this past Thursday’s ABC Q&A Pre-Election Special, I spoke about the cost-benefit analysis of Australia’s covid lockdowns that I have produced with the great help of ex-Victorian Treasury economist Sanjeev Sabhlok, and just released last week. The Executive Summary is enough for most readers, but if you have an appetite for the whole 145-page draft – which we are now preparing to submit to a publisher – let me know. Sanjeev has written about the CBA in The Spectator (also viewable here), spoken about it on TNT radio, and has also kindly produced the following excerpts of the recent ABC Q&A program:

– full comments at https://youtu.be/RDkhp1qKgRo

– covid-related comments at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgquaL2Dy38

– summary of Gigi’s views: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgquaL2Dy38

– showing that Morrison’s figures of 40k are untrustworthy: https://youtu.be/-hIj-swk6ko

[Sanjeev: Gigi also spoke to Andrew Bolt on Sky News]

With Paul Frijters I have also released this paper [Sanjeev: faster copy on my server] describing the costs of the covid policy tragedy and calling out those in the Australian economics profession whose behaviour added to the damage. I wrote this piece for Brownstone earlier this week about Australia’s covid response, and have also recently appeared on Matt Wong’s Discernable podcast and TNT Radio. These and other alternative media outlets (e.g., https://zeeemedia.com/ run by Maria Zeee, whose most recent video features the voices of resistance doctors) continue to grow.

Common sense is increasingly on the offensive. Every day, resistance thinkers are offering up more incisive, engaging contributions explaining the underpinnings of the continuing mismanagement of covid, from why the medical profession has become so captured (also see here and here), to how and why bullying works, to how control has been employed in countries around the world, to how people were led to dehumanising others based on their medical choices, to how tactics of distraction and misinformation by the media have led people away from truth and common sense. The truth-speaking offered by Peter McCollough’s new book, this excellent article by Russell Blaylock that calls the spades of this period what they are, this take-down (and this one) of a recent CMAJ article claiming that the unvaccinated are dangerous to be around, this piece going on the front foot about masking harms, this ex-post self-check by Ivor Cummins, this open letter calling out captured institutions by Steve Kirsch, this broad-ranging discussion with two leading thinkers, Adam Creighton’s incisive review of Australia’s covid policy blunders, the attached “autopsy of the American left”, the attached discussion of social media censorship, and many such contributions (even this cool analysis from the National Bureau of Economic Research) is cathartic and inspirational. Uncaptured evaluations of the covid jabs continue to be aired (see here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here). As someone who has recommended (to seeming good effect) regular warm saltwater gargles to members of my circles who have tested positive to covid, I was heartened to see Peter McCollough recommending a nasal rinse. Kill it where it lives, you might say.

The resistance also continues to meet and build its strength by working together, including via in-person conference like this one and this one. Our local group met again in Mosman last Friday for a lovely evening together; if you would like to join our next meeting, let me know. If you live in the Melbourne area and would like to start up an in-person meeting group there, please contact Shalika on ranaweera.psychology@gmail.com.

More resources built by the resistance:

https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/ (featuring Geert Vanden Bossche)

http://www.covidstoriesarchive.org/ (collecting the stories of those harmed by covid policy decisions; another similar effort is here)

https://artistasfamily.is/videos/ (more stories, in video form)

https://www.vaxcontrolgroup.com (recruitment of the still vaccine-free, for the purpose of future monitoring)

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1SUmG_cLMZG-PDbez90Yw1BCQmP0YmTOisaJ2bioONmQ/viewform?edit_requested=true (collecting grassroots reports of covid vaccine side effects)

Activist groups and alternative media outlets daring to challenge the continuing covid madness in countries overseas:

https://www.freetofly.ca/

https://thelightpaper.co.uk/

https://formerfedsgroup.org/legal/cms-form/

https://smilefree.org/nhs/

https://www.pandata.org/accountability-for-failed-covid-policy-measures-and-mandates/

See here and here for recent legal wins overseas, and here for a nascent attempt to re-invigorate education in the “developed” world with the values of the enlightenment.

Australian governments themselves (and even some authors in significantly tainted scientific outlets) are increasingly recognising the costs of our response, while many restrictions remain in place within and at Australia’s borders and a full reckoning is still years away at best. In the UK an “inquiry” has been set up about the country’s covid response and some influential lockdown advocates have started to repent publicly, Denmark has stopped its covid vaccine program, and some US lawmakers are starting to call for government apologies, while Macron recently sailed to re-election in France despite his covid policy mismanagement and China’s leadership has revealed its cards by imposing strict wholesale lockdowns upon the residents of its largest cities, causing human carnage and ripple effects across the world. The downstream effects of the world’s covid policy blunders are now being felt, even in developed countries, in the heartbreaking form of hungry babies.

Concern has emerged in the worldwide resistance about the WHO Pandemic Treaty. While signing this treaty may not be the death knell (also see here) for national sovereignty that some have claimed, petitions and pleas have been organised against it and the Covid Medical Network has prepared a response.

Finally, as usual, something to lift your spirit: the humour offered at the most recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner by comedian Trevor Noah: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fpxCuorKjA