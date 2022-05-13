Further notes on my position on various issues

A few days ago I had responded to a voter here about a number of issues. The ACL had asked me for my views, so I responded. See this. At the Church gathering on Wednesday I provided my position (and in many cases the Australian Federation Party’s position) during the QA session – e.g. on:

should we force Australia Post to become a bank

why are human rights of Palestinians, and (alleged) atrocities against children in Palestine, not a concern for Australian politicians

What about a voice for Australia’s indigenous community? An advisory body to the Parliament was suggested by the commentator. – I made a FB live on this on 12 May.

Climate change “existential threat”

NDIS – need for more funding

consultation with the community

overseas aid (should be increased?)

Federal corruption commission – I made a FB live on this on 12 May.

etc.

Now I have received a few more questions from a voter:

1. Do you believe “woman” is an adult human female, or a gender identity?

2. Do you stand for affirmative action for women in government?

3. Do you acknowledge the sex-based oppression of women, and stand for protecting women’s sex-based rights, such as protected private spaces and categories in sports?

4. Do you believe men should be entitled to purchase sexual access to others’ bodies?

5. What is your stance on LGBT rights?

6. How would you strengthen equity for disadvantaged and vulnerable populations?

7. What is your stance on climate change and environmental protection?

8. How would you support public health and education?

I’d like to request voters to spend 10 minutes to listen to this speech: It will give you a strong indication of my stance on almost everything.

Then please consider this video in which I explain how public policy should be made – based on reason and values (including freedom). I’ll

You might consider browsing through my manuscript, The Discovery of Freedom.

I have written millions of words over the past 3 decades on liberty. So if you search my blog you’ll find plenty of hints about my views on different policy issues.

If I find time I’ll make a video on which I address many of the commonly asked questions from voters. Please bear with me – I’ve just come off a major piece of work: a cost-benefit analysis of lockdowns in Victoria. We need to fight the LibLabs on many fundamental issues, and I haven’t had time to even prepare a flyer for my constituency.

Let me revert on this. Please use the material I’ve provided at this stage to develop a better understanding of my views. Further, I have been flat out working to finalise a cost-benefit analysis led by Gigi Foster (released on 11 May 2022) – so have not been able to respond to everyone. In brief, I’m a classical liberal with a conservative approach to society and family.