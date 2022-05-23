Archiving an Australian government link that’s not getting archived on archive.org

I’m building web archive links for the references provided in the CBA – so that these won’t disappear in the future. (I made a mistake not doing it for my book and ICC complaint – many of those URLs have disappeared by now, including all my Tweets! – in the day and age of the internet, it is EXTREMELY difficult to prove that something was said, even by governments. Governments, in particular, are the first to disappear their documents.)

For some reason, this particular link is not getting archived, so here it is.

URL: https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiZDEyNDAyZmMtMjQ5OC00M2YyLWFiZmYtMWI4NzMwZjUzYmRiIiwidCI6ImFhMjFiNjQwLWJhYzItNDU2ZC04NTA1LWYyY2MwN2Y1MTc4NCJ9

bitly link: https://bit.ly/3ofAqs8

IMAGE BELOW