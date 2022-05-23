23rd May 2022
A single chart that proves that LOCKDOWNS KILL (UK vs Sweden, from Financial Times)
First, this one:
Sweden 🇸🇪
Kids at school and playing sport. Society largely open. No masks. No closures of pubs and restaurants. Minimal economic decline.
UK 🇬🇧
Harsh lockdowns. Worst economic decline since records began.
Yet the UK still has a worse per capita Covid death rate than Sweden. pic.twitter.com/RLgDSIblzS
— James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 20, 2021
Now the latest that I’ve generated today (Source: https://bit.ly/3wBtpac)