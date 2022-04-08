Victorian Government has wiped out its incriminating 10 March 2020 pandemic plan from the internet

The Victorian Government has “disappeared” its most incriminating piece of evidence – its pandemic plan of 10 March 2020.

A trace of it remains: https://web.archive.org/web/20220216031945/https://www.health.vic.gov.au/publications/covid-19-pandemic-plan-for-the-victorian-health-sector

We also have ample proof that it WAS published: https://web.archive.org/web/20220301015752/https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/victorias-health-system-preparing-covid-19-pandemic [ALWAYS use an archive.org link – all others are transient]

Fortunately, I’ve got a copy and I have now uploaded it to my server at: http://sanjeev.sabhlokcity.com/Misc/Victoria -COVID-19-pandemic-plan.pdf