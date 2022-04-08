Thoughts on economics and liberty

8th April 2022

Victorian Government has wiped out its incriminating 10 March 2020 pandemic plan from the internet

The Victorian Government has “disappeared” its most incriminating piece of evidence – its pandemic plan of 10 March 2020.

A trace of it remains: https://web.archive.org/web/20220216031945/https://www.health.vic.gov.au/publications/covid-19-pandemic-plan-for-the-victorian-health-sector

We also have ample proof that it WAS published: https://web.archive.org/web/20220301015752/https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/victorias-health-system-preparing-covid-19-pandemic  [ALWAYS use an archive.org link – all others are transient]

Fortunately, I’ve got a copy and I have now uploaded it to my server at: http://sanjeev.sabhlokcity.com/Misc/Victoria -COVID-19-pandemic-plan.pdf

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!, Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial