Comments on a FB post in which I share the truth about the magnitude of covid

This video has received 4300+ views so far on Telegram, which means it has been shared by people (since I’ve only got 1970 subscribers). It also has been shared 5300 times on FB from a most unlikely page that I had posted it (the original Third Front page, now dedicated to CADCO – unofficially) https://www.facebook.com/political.cooperative/videos/4929174270529821/

This confirms that MOST people have not been shown such information by the media and by political parties and are hungry for the facts. I’ve made a screenshot of the comments, click this.

I have also uploaded this on YouTube: