An email that someone sent to Alan Tudge, MP. Liberal Party voters are very unhappy.

An email that someone sent to Alan Tudge, MP.

Alan,

The Good News is that as a former Liberal Party member for 31-years I will be voting on principle at the coming election.

The bad news is, of course, that this means that I will not be voting for you.

Where were you when millions of Australian lives and small businesses were being destroyed through the covid tyranny? Where were you when Josh with the Dosh Cash Splashed the country into an unimaginable level of debt that now has indebted Australia to 3rd world debt status. Where were you when the destruction of the economy and the unprincipled support for lockdowns were all the go? My locale was gulaged for 14-days when we had ONE alleged case in my suburb. It was announced that 16,000 people tested positive today, yet we are open for business open as if nothing happened. Although most MP’s are arithmetically challenged, please explain what is the difference between the terror of one case and the nothing burger of 19,000 daily cases and 11-deaths? No, please don’t answer as I have just eaten. An apology, a Mea Culpa, your resignation and the truth would be nice, but I expect none of these as they require a minor modicum of honour and character lacking in the political class of most genres.

As your Leader proclaimed ‘we do not force people to be vaccinated, but being unvaccinated will restrict your options’’. Breathtaking in its doublethink, doublespeak and satanic untruths in just

16-words. Oppression of the unvaxxed (that’s me) and the unspeakable harm done to so many others has resulted from the coercion of a toxic prick. No, I do not mean the PM, but fake vaccines that do not stop covid, harm more people in more insidious ways than covid could ever do (and will continue to do so for decades to come). 6M were murdered in the holocaust. That is a hard statistic to beat, but this coerced impregnation of 23M Australians has the capability of doing so right here in a single country. I really much watch the Kitching covid advert again in which she says ‘getting double vaxxed is the only way we can beat covid and get back to normality’. Of course, she found there was another way she did not mention … So, do you think every voter has the memory of a goldfish and will not ask themselves: “Where was my MP in all of this self-made political and economic catastrophe?” Sleeping at the taxpayers expense, if I am to believe a recent newspaper report I read.

And you want to represent me and the people in your electorate? What do you share with honest Australian folk that gives you the right to represent them as their political voice when you are only a political sock puppet chirping whatever you are told to chirp?

Begone!

Like the Grim Reaper, the spectre of Covid’s warped vaccines is stalking the major parties in the Australian federal election. Gone are the halcyon days of summer when Prime Minister Scott Morrison and immigration minister Alex Hawke took tennis star Novak Djokovic to court not once but twice to ban him from entering the country not just because he was unvaccinated, but because they knew it would be popular.

Belatedly, the Coalition has realised it is facing a tightrope election and every ballot counts, especially an estimated 1.2 million people of voting age who are unvaccinated, and many more who were coerced into taking a jab they only submitted to because the alternative was to lose their job.

The latest Newspoll shows the price the Coalition has paid. Its primary vote

has dropped from 41.4 per cent at the last federal election to 35 per cent this

week. I am shocked that so many sheeple continue to exist … Meanwhile, One Nation and

United Australia Party (UAP) have 8 per cent of the vote, 4 per cent each.

There’s plenty for the Prime Minister – a God-fearing, coal-loving man – to repent. A new Compass poll shows that of those people who voted Coalition last time and are voting for a minor party or an independent this time, 44 per cent have gone either to One Nation (32 per cent) or UAP (12 per cent), around five times more than government has lost to the Climate 200

independents (8 per cent) or to the Greens (9 per cent). The top reasons Coalition voters gave for switching to One Nation are the government’s policies on climate change (27 per cent),

vaccination (25 per cent) and because they are fed up with wokeness (23 per

cent).

Please, please ignore this and continue along the path you are going

… For those who are switching to UAP it was vaccination (23 per cent), abortion and

euthanasia policies (20 per cent) and climate change (14 per cent).

Labor is down one point, to 36 per cent but the Greens are up two points to 12 per cent, making the prospect of a hard left, hung Labor parliament a sobering possibility. That won’t worry Albanese, who is more Joe Biden than Bob Brown or Bob Hawke; happy to build green elephant generators because he can’t remember the unemployment rate.

Yet Labor is also regretting that of those voting for One Nation or UAP at this election, 10 per cent voted Labor last time.

This explains why both the Coalition and Labor are trying to win back the people they branded ‘anti-vaxxers’ and booted out of jobs and civil society.

WE WILL REMEMBER YOU BOTH. South Australia ended the vaccine mandate for teachers and transport workers. Queensland, Victoria and the Northern Territory are allowing the unvaxxed back into pubs and clubs.

Victoria is ending vaccine mandates for all but ‘essential’ occupations. NSW has ended vaccine mandates for teachers. Even federal health minister Greg Hunt quietly dropped the requirement that Australians had to be vaccinated to leave the country last week. Thank you Greg, I will accept your offer and leave

Yet that hardly solves the problem. While unvaccinated health care workers are unemployed, Andrews admitted that hospitals in Victoria have been crippled by vaccinated staff who have caught Covid or are isolating. It’s the same story at airports where staff shortages created chaos at airports over Easter.

Yet no journalist has asked whether vaccine injuries are contributing to either crisis.

Not so in the US. On Easter Tuesday, Joshua Yoder of usfreedomflyers.org told

the Stew Peters Show that on 9 April a captain in command of an American

Airlines airbus with 200 passengers onboard went into cardiac arrest in the

cockpit, moments after landing. Nothing to see here folks. Happens every

day … The

captain is now suing the company for coercing him to get vaccinated. The health

of pilots is strictly monitored, and the pilot had a clean record until he was

jabbed. Yoder said he has been contacted by hundreds

of flight crew who have suffered heart problems including strokes, blood clots

and severe chest pains.

One flight attendant has had four strokes since

being vaccinated and feared she would soon die. He says pilots are failing

their medicals and losing their licences at an unprecedented rate. He alleges that some

are still flying with chest pains, putting the public at risk. Yoder says the

regulator, the unions and the airlines are covering up the crisis but that the

court case against AA and other airlines will bring the facts to light.

On Easter Saturday cricket

legend Ryan Campbell, 50, said to be ‘fit as a fiddle’, was hospitalised with a

massive heart attack which can be caused by myocarditis, a known side

effect of the mRNA vaccines. He’s the latest in a wave of elite athletes and

coaches being struck down with serious health issues. I say again,

nothing to see here folks. Just a coincidence that happens every day

… Earlier

this month, 15 players were unable to finish the Miami Open tennis tournament,

including the male and female favourites. Let me I say again, nothing to see here

folks. Just a coincidence that happens every day … A website called goodsciencing.org has

recorded 933 athletes worldwide who have had cardiac arrests or other serious

injuries since the vaccines were rolled, of whom 617 died. Gary Dempsey, a

professional footballer who played nearly 500 games over nearly 20 years from

1996, said he couldn’t remember a single cardiac arrest. Must I repeat that there is

nothing to see here folks. Just a coincidence that happens every day …Yet when Sunderland manager

Lee Johnson said the Covid vaccine might have caused the heart issues suffered

by his goalkeeper Lee Burge, he was sacked. As was Southampton football legend

Matt Le Tissier for being, as he sees it, a vaccine realist.

A few heart specialists are speaking up. On 14 March, UK

cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra said on GB News that in a clinical trial of the

Pfizer vaccine, there were four cardiac arrests in the vaccine arm and only one

in the placebo, which looked like a safety signal, and he thought ‘the vaccine

may well have played a role’ in Shane Warne’s death. Nyah! Nyah!, Nyah. Not

listening unless Dan or Greg tell me. Doesn’t everyone miss Dandemic’s

interminable covid drone …

Last week, eminent Sydney cardiologist Ross Walker, speaking on

3AW, said he’d seen in his own practice a lot of people having heart problems

after the Pfizer and Moderna jabs and he thought they were worse than the

AstraZeneca shot. Zis man should be shot.

On Easter Monday, Seven News reporter Jennifer Bechwati tweeted

that a 12-year-old girl the Prime Minister

met at Westmead Children’s hospital had lost the use of her legs after getting

a Covid vaccine and doctors don’t know whether her paralysis would be permanent.

Bechwati said when she raised it with the Prime Minister, he wouldn’t take her

question. Acceptable

collateral damage if we are to achieve the ‘Great Reset’ in Oz, a land of 67M

sheep, 24 Sheeples and 1.2M real unvaxxed people.That’s hardly surprising. None of the major

parties want to deal with Covid’s warped vaccines but like the Grim Reaper,

sooner or later, the time will come. It will be known as the

Nuremberg Trials 2.0 …