“We Want the Return for Our Sweat” – a 1994 paper on Sharad Joshi’s work

"We Want the Return for Our Sweat": The New Peasant Movement in India and the Formation of a National Agricultural Policy

GAIL OMVEDT

(Gail Omvedt resides in Kasegaon, Sangli District, Maharashtra 415 404, India.)

INTRODUCTION

The new peasant movements in India have acted upon, and theorised, a very different contradiction from the ‘class’ contradiction focused on by traditional Marxism, a contradiction between peasantry and state-based exploiters, each defined as ‘systems’ comprising diverse elements.’ Rather than organising wage-earners against property-owning employers, they have organised entire village communities against the state (with the latter seen as including representatives of the ‘state within the villages’). Rather than seeing private property as the basis of exploitation, with peasant-tenant classes posed against landlords or agricultural labourers and poor peasants against capitalist farmers, they have stressed force and domination as a basis for extraction of surplus through exchange relations. And these relations between state-based power holders and the property-holding peasants have been seen not simply as ‘distributional’ relations of the market or as ‘political’ relations of the state; they are seen as economic relations of exploitation, as exemplified in the most popular slogan of the Shetkari Sanghatana, ‘we don’t want alms but the return for our sweat’.

The organisations of the movement have established themselves on a regional-linguistic basis: the Shetkari Sanghatana in Maharashtra, the Rayat Sangh of Karnataka, the Vyavasayigal Sangham of Tamilnadu, the Khedut Samaj of Gujarat, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Punjab) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (UP) (two very different organisations). Here they proposed to organise all sections of rural producers or those whose livelihood is connected with agriculture; thus the Shetkari Sanghatana defines shetkari to include agricultural labourers and artisans, while the Rayat Sangh calls itself a ‘village’ movement rather than simply a ‘peasant’ movement. The very forms of their agitations in fact reflect the anti-urban, anti-state character of the movement: whereas the typical workers’ contribution to the impressive arsenal of non-violent agitational methods in India has been the gherao (workers surrounding capitalists and managers), that of the new peasant movement has been the rasta roko (blocking roads, or cutting the links between city and village) and the gavbandi (forbidding politicians and bureaucrats from entering villages). Both of these can be called forms of delinking city from countryside.

The focus of the movements’ campaigns inevitably have centred on Delhi. This has been because of the importance of the central government in determining prices of commercial crops and other agricultural policy, in spite of the fact that agriculture is formally a ‘state’ subject in the Indian constitution. Thus, while the organisations remained firmly anchored in linguistic-national particularities, efforts at unity on an all-India level began in 1980, with Narayanswami Naidu of Tamilnadu taking the first initiative to form an all-India Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) with a flag of its own. This suffered a split in 1982 when a major section protested Naidu’s unilateral action in forming a political party in Tamil-nadu. Sharad Joshi of Maharashtra then initiated a re-formation on a ‘federal’ basis under the name of Interstate Coordinating Committee (ISCC, later to be called the Kisan Coordinating Committee or KCC) in October 1982. The powerful Punjab unit of the BKU was part of this, and newly arising organisations were incorporated under the condition that they were non-party, non-violent and secular.

Between 1984 and 1989 this committee provided the loose structure within which the farmers’ movement attempted to assert its demands on a national level. A major upsurge centring on Punjabi farmers in 1984 was aborted with Operation Bluestar and the communalisation of the Punjab; for years after that, the Punjab BKU proved incapable of open political organising [Shiva, 19891. Then, following the mass disillusionment with Rajiv Gandhi from 1985 onwards, the break of V.P. Singh from the government and the Congress Party provided a new focus for oppositional movements. The farmers’ movement thus entered on a new period of rising agitations that brought its themes and demands to the centre of the Indian political agenda. With the election in 1989 of a minority National Front government headed by Singh, not only was the state committed to debt relief and remunerative prices for peasants but, in addition, a new Standing Adivisory Committee on Agriculture (the SAC) was set up to formulate what was to be India’s first national agricultural policy ever; its chairman was the most articulate of the farmers’ leaders, Sharad Joshi, and he was given the status of a cabinet minister. The new peasant movement, it seemed, ‘had arrived’.

The shape of the farmers’ upsurge, the nature of the policy put forward by representatives of the movement, and the response of the bureaucracy and other political forces in the country reveal the various aspects of the contradiction between peasantry, state and capital. The way in which the demand for remunerative prices was related both to the problems of agricultural labourers and to wider themes of balanced development show the coupling of what some scholars have called the ‘class’ and ‘populist’ aspects of the movement, as the National Agricultural Policy went far beyond issues of prices to offer alternative forms of agriculture and agro-industrial development.’ Though it was buried after the fall of the National Front government in October 1990, its formulation was an expression of the fact that calls for ‘alternative development’ were beginning to be heard from a wide variety of social movements and activists in the 1989-90 period. In fact it was the one document of social movements in India of that period that came closest to the seats of power, with themes similar to those expressed by farmers and at least partially realised by state policies in other countries (such as China between 1978 and 1985).

Arguments that the ‘new peasant movement’ or farmers’ movements in India are ‘rich farmers’ or Kulak’ organisations rest not on assertions about their actual class membership (as Dhanagare and others have noted, they have a high proportion of middle and even poor peasants among them; see Dhanagare (this volume), Lindberg [1992b]) but rather on the belief or assumption that the demands they make are in the interest of this narrow section only. This in turn rests on three other assumptions: (1) that the demand for higher crop prices is against the interest of urban and rural wage-labourers and contrary to long-term developmental interests; (2) that only wage labour is a source for accumulation of capital; and (3) a process of lumping together all demands of any section of farmers and of politicians speaking in the name of farmers, to come up with a wide list (higher prices, subsidies to provide lower input prices, higher investment in agriculture and so on) of supposed ‘demands of the movement’. In this study we shall argue the following: (1) higher crop prices will benefit wage labourers and lead to higher growth in agriculture and labour-intensive rural industries, while, on the contrary, the development path followed in India which rested on extracting resources from agriculture via the price mechanism and other methods resulted in unbalanced and, ultimately, faltering growth with immiseration of the agricultural economy affecting most of all the rural poor; (2) not only wage labour but, in addition, unpaid domestic labour of women, low-priced natural resources, and market-remunerated labour of ‘petty commodity producers’ are all part of the arena of capital accumulation; and (3) if we disaggregate the demands of the farmers’ movement and note the process by which they developed, we can see a clear distinction.

Between on the one hand those voiced by the most articulate and organised section of the movement, the Kisan Coordinating Committee led by Sharad Joshi, which emphasised prices and included with these a demand for a high minimum legal wage for agricultural labourers; and on the other the programmes put forward by politicians such as Devi Lal , which stressed higher government investment in agriculture, subsidised fertilisers and other inputs, and the eclectic ‘shopping list’ of demands of leaders such as Tikait of UP.

All of these points become clear in an examination of the process of formulation of, and the debates and struggles regarding, the National Agricultural Policy. Thus this will be the focus of this study.

THE ‘NEHRU MODEL’: INDUSTRY AND AGRICULTURE SINCE INDEPENDENCE

The thesis of ‘peasant unity’ is not that there are no contradictions within the village but that these are secondary to the ‘main contradiction’ between peasantry and state/capital. Whether we see it as ‘primary’ or ‘secondary’, the latter contradiction needs some more study. Marxist and radical analyses, in focusing on class relations within the village, have generally neglected the question of relations of exploitation and surplus accumulation from agriculture at a national or international level. For example, it is neo-liberal economists who have pioneered studies on extraction of resources from agriculture by (especially) Third World governments; in their terms, agriculture has been ‘taxed’ and not ‘subsidised’ in most developmental policies, not only through direct action to hold down prices by compulsory levies or parasatals and marketing boards, but also through complex systems of regulation and overall financial and monetary policies which have kept exchange rates ‘high’ to aid industrial imports — but in a way that has penalised the exporters of the primary sector [Krueger, Schiff and Valdes, 1991; Johnson, 1991]. Marxist theories have rarely attempted to refute these arguments; they have ignored the issues of international trade regimes, prices and government policies to focus only on domination by multinationals. Liberal economists have argued for the need to modify this position, sometimes drastically, but have broadly accepted the arguments, as have, to an increasing degree, the government spokesmen of Third World countries and environmentally concerned agriculturalists [Mellor and Ahmed, 1988; Dreze and Sen, 1990; South Commission, 1990; Swaminathan, 1989].

An analysis of India’s developmental policy and practice, usually called the ‘Nehru model’, or the ‘Nehru-Mahalanobis model’ after the economist who dominated early Indian planning, makes it clear that the framers of the developmental planning effort sought consciously to utilise agriculture for building up the growth of industry. Nehru himself had been dedicated to building a modern, industrial India with a dominating public sector; ‘socialism’ was something he saw not in terms of the rule of the working class but rather as a rational, managed economy, the antidote to the tania’ civilisation of the West [Nehru, 1960]. In fact Nehru as much as Gandhi operated in terms of a trusteeship notion, the difference being that Gandhi saw private capitalists as potential trustees of mass interests, whereas Nehru believed that this could be done by an elite-managed state. Just as crucial were assumptions of the inherent backwardness of agriculture and the belief that surpluses extracted from agriculture could and should be used for industrial growth, and that even for the modernisation of agriculture itself the technology and impetus would have to come from without. As Sukhumoy Chakravorty has put it in his book on Indian planning:

In actual fact the planners’ strategy boiled down to the traditional thesis, upheld by several contemporary scholars of economic development, that during the early stages of industrialization it was necessary for agriculture to contribute to the building up of a modern industrial sector by providing cheap labour and also cheap food … while this whole sequence of reasoning was not stated in any plan document, it can be deduced as a corollary from many contemporary discussions [Chakravorty, 1987: 21].

But the reasoning was quite evident in the early planners’ enthusiasm for reorganising agriculture, as described by Francine Frankel, where the concern to achieve equality seemed to be equally matched by the need to extract resources from agriculture; co-operative and collective forms seemed to make both possible [Frankel, 1978: 50-80]. Chakravorty himself implies that the Indian developmental model was a kind of ‘incremental’ socialist primitive accumulation [Chakravorty, 1987: 15]. Of course, in the Indian context collectivisation and the direct extraction of food grains were ruled out; radical land reforms also did not take place, though moderate anti-feudal ones were carried out. The planners, nevertheless, were fascinated by the early Chinese experience, in which cooperatives and state provision of inputs such as credit, fertilisers and pesticides were used to control the peasantry and assure sales of grain to state agencies [Frankel, 1978: 125-6]. As commercial crop production began to increase, actual levies were only occasionally imposed, but zoning restrictions and selective imposition of bans on export served as ways of controlling prices. For instance, there was no need for a forced levy of wheat from the Punjab when the wheat produced by Punjabi farmers was overwhelmingly consumed outside the state and the state could prevent private merchants from transporting it: with no incentive for local merchants to buy wheat which they could not sell to local consumers, the state became in effect a monopsonic buyer.

Importing served the same function. The massive import of PL-480 wheat was perhaps necessary to offset the 1966 famine in India; it also certainly served American interests. But along with this it had a major impact in holding down prices not only of wheat but of other foodgrains in India for several years [Shenoy, 1974: 29-64]. It was after this that we see the beginnings of the ‘Green Revolution’, the attempt to stimulate Indian production but in a way that maintained the directive and technological role with the centre through its financing and control of irrigation projects, fertiliser subsidies and seeds. As commercial agriculture developed and productivity increased, though highly concentrated in a few regions, and government procurement increased its significance as the source of supply for the Public Distribution System, the formation of the Agricultural Price Commission (APC) in 1965 attempted to give a formal and rationalistic justification to the prices which the state was imposing.

Along with this growing direct role of the central government in the maintenance of prices and production, other more indirect measures had an equal impact. First, the whole apparatus of the licence-permit raj’ took away earlier freedoms of the production process from peasant communities and supported their assignment to bureaucratic agencies and industries dependent on the state. Farmers were forbidden to carry on without special permission many of the various types of primary processing common earlier. For example, cotton producers in Maharashtra could no longer separate the seeds from the lint by their traditional methods (or any upgraded version of these) but were compelled to sell the raw cotton to the Cotton Monopoly Purchase Scheme. Cane producers had to get special permission to manufacture jaggery, the traditional low-technology process; indeed the whole structure of pricing and permits favoured the white sugar produced by sugar factories (and even co-operatives here were highly dependent on state loans) and discriminated against many of the more traditional forms in which Indians had consumed sugar. Farmers were not permitted to do their own paddy milling or processing of milk. Thus, a whole structure of state-imposed regulations was erected around rural production, and farmers could neither export nor process except under special licensing which was very difficult to get. So pervasive did the assumption that this was a ‘natural’ development become that at a 1993 conference in honour of the

Gandhian economist J.C. Kumarappa, when young radicals argued that peasants should not sell any produce outside the village without doing at least some primary processing, the reaction of the institutional Gandhians was totally negative: ‘but they have to sell to KVIC!’ (the Khadi and Village Industries Commission).

Finally, the overall developmental policy with its artificially high exchange rate for the rupee favoured the development of heavy industry and imports designed as inputs for industry at the expense of exporters, particularly the exporters of the primary sector (but also, in India, the once world-leading textile industry). Translated into the economics of commercial production, this meant an effective lower price for all agricultural products, since the lower price in rupee terms received by any exporters lessened the ability of international prices to put upward pressure on Indian prices.

All this was accompanied by an ideological onslaught of the elite, including university-based upper-caste left intellectuals, against the peasantry. The theme of ‘rich and middle peasants’ appropriating the gains of development while the ‘poor peasants and agricultural labourers’ suffered actually began from the Congress, not the left. The reference to ‘weaker sections’ and the ‘rural poor’ was also Congress terminology, increasingly spread with Indira Gandhi’s authoritarian populism. Marxist intellectuals contributed such terms as ‘capitalist farmers’ and ‘kulak% but once the caste issue emerged there was a near-universal response from the brahmanic elite arguing that it was the ‘affluent OBCs’ (other backward castes’, that is, the middle non-Brahman castes) who were the real oppressors of dalits, and that the caste rhetoric was only an ideological cloak for the contradiction between capitalist farmers and agricultural labourers. In fact, the posing by brahmanic and bourgeois interests of non-Brahmans as the main enemies of dalits, and peasants as the main enemies of agricultural labourers, can be said to be a Congress ‘divide and rule’ tactic which first began to be used in the 1930s.3

The APC played itself a major ideological role: its setting of prices was justified as rational and scientific, as providing support prices sufficient to cover the cost of production. Leaders of the farmers’ movement complained that the APC never made its methodology public [Joshi, 1986: 39]; as available documents indicate, the APC initially did seem to try to calculate costs only on the basis of ‘paid-out’ costs without allowing anything for labour and other inputs provided by the peasant family itself — and when such ‘imputed costs’ were included they were promoted as a generous measure, but attributed the lowest possible value to peasant domestic labour, that is, the wage level of an ‘attached’ or bonded labourer.’ The APC’s price was almost always below the free market price, yet by using the term ‘support price’ the APC and associated intellectuals implied that the basic function of government pricing was to protect the peasants from the market and that the state was providing a better deal than private merchants did.

The terminology of ‘subsidies’ played a similar role: though in fact fertiliser companies were compensated for selling fertiliser below their own high costs, while irrigation projects sucked up funds that in part provided low-priced water to some farmers but also financed large bureaucracies of engineers and officials (rather than charging farmers at market prices and letting these be included in the costs of productio^ calculations), the impression was easily spread that peasants, especially commercial farmers, were a protected, coddled section whose incomes were kept artificially high. At the same time ‘cheap food’ became a rallying cry as the remedy for poverty, used to beat down all efforts to contest this complex system of state-dominated production.

IDEOLOGY AND ORGANISATION IN THE FARMERS’ MOVEMENT

The leaders of the new peasant movement contested at an ideological as well as agitational level. The most prominent role here was played by Sharad Joshi, a Maharashtrian who had served in Switzerland and France as an official of the Universal Postal Union from 1966 to 1976 and then resigned his job to return to India and experiment with dryland agriculture because, he said, ‘visits to over forty countries had convinced me that agriculture was at the root of the poverty of the developing countries’. In 1980 he was drawn into the agitation of onion growers in Pune and Nasik districts of western Maharashtra and began immediately to pose the two major themes of the movement: prices of agricultural products, and the contradiction between ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’:

Before independence it was the British government which took their raw materials for a song, processed the raw materials in London and Manchester, and then sold the finished product at an enormous profit. Today, Pune, Calcutta and Bombay are the London and Manchester. And our current rulers have replaced the British in grabbing the wealth of the country. I do not believe in sophisticated terms like ‘class struggle’. You may call it whatever you like. But I call this the struggle between Bharat and India, the fight for liberation by Bharat from India (quoted in Tellis [1980]).

Joshi himself made no humble claims for his theory:

I make it a point to say that this is an independent system of thought, comparable only with the Marxist system. We share with Marxism the materialist approach, find out errors in Marx where he was not materialist, we also accept the importance of capital accumulation as a generating force; we find his analysis of surplus value incorrect, and therefore we find ourselves in a position to explain Marxism’s failure, i.e. why the revolution did not take place in the industrialised countries, why workers have never acted as a class as such. The two reactions to the industrial revolution up to now are the communist and the Gandhian; both are intellectually inadequate. We are definitely making up for the errors in their logic (quoted in Alvares [19851).

The theme he stressed was that of exploitation. ‘What is the difference between Bharat and India?’, as a Marxist article put it: ‘it is the distinction between exploiter and exploited’ (Joshi, 1985b: 65]. It was explicitly said that the ‘Bharat—India’ distinction was not one between town and country, that there were representatives of ‘Bharat’ in the cities (‘the pavement dwellers and slum dwellers are the refugees of Bharat in India’) and of ‘India’ in the villages (the ‘farmer leaders’ who depended on the state for their wealth and power). Thus the schema gave scope for an alliance of rural and urban poor, and even while arguing for an ‘all-peasant unity’ provided for the existence of dominant and exploiting sections in the villages. The Marathi terminology of Shetkari Sanghatana, in fact, often referred to the ‘urban dadas and rural goondas’ (urban bosses and rural thugs) as exploiting sections.’ With regard to agricultural labourers, it was argued that they should get high minimum wages with the proviso that this be incorporated into the cost of production, as a basis for peasant—labourer unity. In fact from the first (1980) conference of Shetkari Sanghatana, when a resolution for Rs 20 minimum wage was passed, the organisation consistently asked for higher minimum wages than representatives of the left and agricultural labourer organisations, and pressed for this on government committees.’

In the rhetoric of the movement, ‘looter’ and looting system’ were terms used in place of left references to ‘capitalists and landlords’ or ‘capitalist system’. These were not simply more populist in the sense of being readily understood by the masses of people (looting’ seems in fact to be one of the words that has passed into English from the Indian languages); they also had a theoretical point in that the emphasis was on exploition through power and thuggery, not through property holding. The relevance of the concept of ‘class’ was categorically denied; Joshi tended to use the concept of ‘system’, arguing, for instance, that Bharat and India were ‘systems’ which each incorporated diverse and interrelated elements. In this way the conceptual schema admitted hierarchies, diversities and even contradictions in the villages. But while denying class, Joshi insisted that his movement and theory were econo-mistic, that the looting of the peasantry was the key part of surplus accumulation. The difference from the traditional Marxist interpretation was that this was said to be a process of force and violence, rather than one of (fundamentally peaceful) accumulation based on private property.

As with Marxism, this was seen as a historical and materialistic process. An increase in production and the associated ‘accumulation of capital’ (technological development) were seen as natural processes, which were associated with increasing human capability and choice, or ‘degrees of freedom’ in Joshi’s terminology. But this natural process was interrupted with an onslaught of violence and plunder, inaugurating a long historical era of the exploitation of producers (primarily peasants) organised as unequal elements of a ‘system’ rather than a class by non-producers. This has taken different historical forms:

The new farmers’ movement holds that the accumulation of capital in actuality sprang from the exploitation not so much of the metropolitan industrial workers as from the exploitation of the ‘third world’ colonies … agriculture with its capacity for physiocratic type of multiplication has been the [main] field of exploitation. Different forms and methods have been used … for separating the surplus from the agriculturalist, starting from outright robberies. Robbers’ bands multiplied to constitute army-like formations and political organizations who fought among themselves mainly for delimiting their zones of influence. Extortionate land taxation, slavery and bonded labour were the prominent products of this era. Even the religious institutions developed in a manner such as to facilitate exploitation of the peasantry. The commercial/industrial era brought in a veneer of commerciality but the consequences continued to be equally if not more cruel. Cheap primary goods and expensive manufactured goods was the essence of imperialism. Terms of trade proved to be more lethal than all the swords and guns of the earlier epochs. Transcontinental imperialism was replaced by internal colonialism. The former colonies developed dualistic systems … One exploiter, successor to the bygone imperial regime, another exploited for a second time, this time at the hands of compatriots [Joshi, 1985a: 76-71.

Joshi thus argued that even under capitalism the extraction of surplus from agriculture and from natural resources continued to be central, and that while exchange relations and not property relations were the means of exploitation, this was not simply a result of market processes but due to the intervention of the state and its power holders. Even at the level of popular rhetoric the stress was anti-state: ‘we’re not asking for concessions from the state; we’re asking the state to stop exploiting us’. This was sharply distinguished from a position of asking the state to give subsidies, to institute development schemes and provide investment; all these ‘schemes’, all government planning were seen as a way for politicians and bureaucrats to make profits while creating abject dependence among the peasants.

Finally, the analysis of exploitation was joined to a critique of the developmental model based on extracting surpluses from agriculture to build up islands of heavy industry; instead, remunerative prices would result in leaving the surpluses in the villages, in the hands of farmers (or the village councils which should be given taxing powers) where they would be used for a more labour-intensive, appropriate technology form of development. Thus, there was in fact a powerful logic behind the ideology which had its appeal to small producers and even part of the working class. It remained true, for example, that industrial workers were attracted by the idea of a ‘worker—peasant’ alliance with the movement even while left intellectuals tried to dissuade them; and rather than worry about whether high prices would ‘lower their real wages’, saw the issue as ‘we’re fighting for higher wages; they have a right to fight for higher prices’.’

At the organisational level, while the Shetkari Sanghatana had none of the armed guards that surrounded the BKU’s Tikait, nevertheless military terminology was frequently used (senapati or ‘general’; fauz or ‘army’) and a firm command structure was held to be a necessity for agitational campaigns. This also reflected the peasant culture of Maharashtra: guns are rarely visible, but a long history of army recruitment, some militant nationalist struggles, and a vivid sense of the heritage of the seventeenth-century king Shivaji and his bands of peasant guerrilla fighters are evocative not only for the large Kunbi-Maratha peasant caste but for all non-Brahmans; even the untouchable Mahars and Matangs have militaristic aspects to their tradition. The geographical basis of the Sanghatana is primarily in the poorer eastern (Vidarbha and Marath-wada) regions of the state; in spite of its beginnings in Nasik district and an ongoing presence in irrigated areas it remains weak in the sugarcane districts. Its social base is the wide range (about 60 per cent of the population) of non-Brahman castes, the Kunbi-Maratha ‘peasants’ and the artisans and specialised farmer-herder ‘other backward castes’; upper castes and dalits or ex-untouchables and tribals are also found in its ranks but are under-represented.

On this basis the structure is informal, with a good deal of adhocism and flexibility. There is no formal membership but a badge with the name of the organisation written in white on red (‘we’re the only farmers’ organisation in India with a red badge’) and members are expected to vow their loyalty as paiks or lootsoldiers’ dedicated to free themselves from subservience and fight for farmers’ rights. There are, where possible, village, taluka, district and regional heads, normally appointed from above (occasional efforts to hold elections have not worked; the honesty of activists is instead maintained by the rather small chances to benefit from their positions in the organisation, with many leading activists instead going into debt to carry out their responsibilities). The ‘executive’ or karyakarni consists of these plus in most cases whoever is interested in taking part; most karyakarni meetings in recent years have run into hundreds. Above this is a ‘high level committee’, a kind of politburo consisting of all past presidents of the organisation and its women’s wing; Sharad Joshi himself has no formal organisational position.

This has made for an informal but democratic process of consensual decision, though one that can of course be manipulated. In the most controversial decisions Joshi has in a sense appealed over the heads of higher-level activists (who tend to be more ‘political’ as well as bigger landholders) to a wider mass of activists: these have been mainly in the case of taking up the women’s issue and in deciding, at the time of the 1989-90 elections, to oppose the Hindu fundamentalists as well as the Congress (leading activists, with an eye on winning, had tended to want to make an anti-Congress alliance). The December 1989 karyakarni meeting, when the decision was taken to allow Sanghatana activists to contest elections on Janata Dal tickets, but with the proviso that this be part of a ‘progressive democratic front’ of parties opposing both Congress and the BJP—Shiv Sena alliance, was taken at a tumultuous meeting of nearly 900 activists, and afterwards one BJP supporter grumbled about Joshi’s manipulation and remembered nostalgically the early days of the San-ghatana when the issues were remunerative prices and ‘forty to fifty of us sat together and talked over strategy’. For some other activists though, ‘the whole executive (meaning the top leadership) should be lined up and shot, they don’t understand Sharad Joshi’s thought!’ (Discussions, Hin-goli, August 1989).

While such an organisational structure and Joshi’s mass appeal proved effective at a Maharashtra level, at the all-India level consensus could not be so easily achieved, with diverse state-based organisations with their social and cultural particularities, jealousies about identity and autonomy, and occasional eccentric leaders. In the post-1986 upsurge even the federal structure of the ISCC faced problems. New movements arose in Gujarat and UP. In Gujarat, agitation on peasant issues was initially spearheaded by a BJP-connected farmers’ organisation in the north, and representatives of independent peasant organisations in south and central Gujarat then contacted Joshi, affiliated with the ISCC and remained loyal associates. The major section of the Punjab BKU, led by Bhupinder Singh Man and A.S. Rajewal, also provided a core of strength, though the Punjabi farmers were unable to assert themselves very strongly at this time in the face of heavy police rule and Khalistani terrorism. But Karnataka’s Nanjundaswamy kept his distance, criticising Joshi as a trahman leader of peasants’ and talking of a broader ‘combining of social and economic issues’ to counteract the ‘one-point programme’ of remunerative prices. However, it was to be Mahendra Singh Tikait of western UP, heading a militant movement in the strategic region around Delhi, who proved to be the primary disorganiser of the farmers’ movement.

Tikait’s BKU has been one of the most researched of the new peasant organisations.’ It had its specificities; the clan structure among Jat peasants which provided a fairly egalitarian (among landholders, not in relation to artisan or labourer castes) core to a movement which at its height successfully involved Muslim, Hindu Gujar and other communities; and concurrently a much stronger class/caste divide between landholding peasants and primarily dalit agricultural labourers than elsewhere. The dalits, whose largest section is the Chamars or Jatays, have themselves had a history of organising, but unlike in Maharashtra there has been no common radical democratic tradition involving both caste Hindus and dalits which could provide a historical social base for unity, and the agricultural labourers in UP remained more alienated then elsewhere from the farmers’ movement. Young Maharashtrian activists who had gone to Tikait’s 1988 Meerut siege, put the difference in this way:

We went ticketless, with only 24 rupees between us … You should have seen the milk and shirrs (a sweet dish made of wheat) they were getting! And they treat their agricultural labourers so cruelly. They really are rich peasants. Not only that, they have to talk of Ram and Krishna in every sentence they utter. They can’t be scientific like us to talk of surplus and capital accumulation (discussion, Kurum, 8 March 1988).

With the rustic, eccentric, proud clan leader Tikait, thoroughly antiurban and anti-Brahman in his attitudes, and voicing simply whatever demands seemed appropriate at the time, and the articulate and often equally arrogant Joshi, concerned for strategy and a unity of broader forces, the stage was set for a leadership struggle.

‘PEASANTS STORM DELHI’

The post-1986 new peasant movement was heavily interlinked with the rise of V.P. Singh and a new opposition to Rajiv Gandhi’s Congress Party. Singh, Finance and then Defence Minister in the government, resigned on the issue of the Bofors scandal and, with a trio of helpers that included one dalit, one Muslim and a cousin of Rajiv Gandhi, formed a new oppositional team that created the ‘Jan Morcha’ or ‘People’s Alliance’. Among those who responded was Sharad Joshi, speaking at Singh’s first mass rally in Meerut in 1987 to assert that ‘peasants were looking for a second Mahatma Gandhi to lead a new independence struggle.’ And it was Joshi and his associates who began to sponsor the major rallies of Singh in Maharashtra and Gujarat, while UP’s Tikait was wooed by his caste fellow and Janata Dal leader Devi Lal, the main political patriarch of the state of Haryana.

Singh on his part began to speak in radical language, claiming that the Jan Morcha was not a political party but a platform for organising movements. He associated himself with independent leaders of workers and peasants such as Datta Samant and Joshi, began to talk of ‘social justice’ for ‘backward castes’ (that is, the implementation of the Mandal Commission report which had recommended reservations in education and employment, a major demand of both dalits and the non-Brahman ‘backward castes’) and held talks with left leaders, including a major Naxalite group beginning to emerge from armed struggle to parliamentary respectability. The Left, he began to say, were his ‘natural allies’. In turn its leaders responded, attempting to influence the new formation in what they perceived as a radical direction.

For most progressive intellectual commentators, however, the influence of the social movements on the new political formation made it a potentially dangerous force, with its orientation to demands for higher prices for farmers and reservations for the middle castes, or ‘affluent OBCs’ as they were referred to. One commentator, describing this elite disdain for the social forces massing behind V.P. Singh, pointed in colourful language to the kind of contradiction the farmers movement was talking about:

There is, to be sure, a lot of fear behind the sneer. There is fear that the so-called backward classes and harijans will make a determined bid for power at the national level and thus put an end to the elitist rule that has prevailed since 1985 … Girilal Jain [then editor of The Times of India] has gone to the length of suggesting that only Brahmans can hold India together, while one of his columnists finds in the cohorts of Devi Lal tribes and groups condemned by the British as ‘Criminals’ and therefore capable of ‘criminalizing’ the political process … Devi Lal is nothing short of an apparition. He would bring the jats, guj ars, ahirs — the narods — to power in Delhi; with them will come the mobilised peasants of the entire Hindi belt and the politically mobilised dalits of Rajasthan and Maharashtra. They will rampage the imperial superstructure built in forty years of independence, with the glitter of five-star hotels and the feasty social and political culture of the English-speaking elite [Sen Gupta, 1988].

The new Janata Dal politicians were finding their constituencies in the social movements: Devi Lal was making his claim as the ‘farmers’ leader’; Ram Vilas Paswan of Bihar staked his claim as a dalit leader, Sharad Yadav as one of the ‘backward classes’ (and the soon-to-be chief ministers of UP and Bihar, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lallu Prasad Yadav, also); Maneka Gandhi as an animal liberation and environmental advocate. And finally it must be noted that V.P. Singh himself began to delineate a political identity as a leader of dalits and ‘backwards’, one that became the centre of his politics after the fall of his government.

But regardless of their social background, politicians wooing constituencies are something quite different from actual movement leaders, and Joshi had consistently refused to recognise even Singh in that fashion, justifying his support only as a need to maintain ‘a balance of power among thieves’ (Indian Express, 1988). There were real differences in the nature of articulation of farmers’ interests and demands. Devi Lal took as a major slogan the theme of increasing the investment in agriculture to 50 per cent of the government budget; this in a sense was a typical politicians’ (and even left) statist view which stressed action from above; Joshi replied that ‘in our opinion that is not an important issue at all. Agriculture is the source of all wealth. So what is ploughed into agriculture cannot be all that important. What is ploughed away is far more important’ [Joshi, 1990]. Further, interparty factions also illustrated very differing tendencies. Within the Janata Dal in Maharastra Joshi and the Sanghatana found themselves taking the side of state president Mrinal Gore and her mainly urban group (both having their ties with Singh at the national level) against the ‘rural bosses’ of the party (who had their national links with Chandrasekhar and Devi Lal) on some crucial issues, such as the opposition to alliance with the Hindu right parties.’

Yet politicians consistently tried to ‘speak for’ the farmers. This could have been countered by a strong independent force of the movement, and a mass rally proposing to bring five million peasants to Delhi had long been urged by Joshi and others in the ISCC. The main problem after 1986 was to bring Tikait and his allies into this. Tikait resisted, holding his independent rallies which he described as ‘kisan panchayats’ first in Meerut, where he refused to let Joshi share the platform, then in Delhi itself. These events impressed and fascinated the urban elite (in Meerut because they united Muslim and Hindu peasants in a city which a few months before had been the site of communal riots; in Delhi because there was no molestation of women in a city known for its chauvinism, and because the Congress Party itself was forced to move its own rally in a surrender before ‘peasant power’), but they were no substitute for a united movement. Tikait then toured India, insisting that his own BKU was the only centre for peasant unity and that there must be ‘one flag, one organization, one leader’.

As this did not get sufficient response, in June 1989 Tikait finally marched into Ambethan, Joshi’s village centre, with his armed guard told to leave their guns at the door. A united rally at the Delhi Boat Club was declared under the auspices of the ISCC; it was postponed once again, then finally confirmed for 23 October 1989, Gandhi’s birthday.

But it was an ill-fated day. As hundreds of thousands, perhaps over a million, peasants poured into the city, a new drama was enacted. The leaders of the ISCC waited on the platform for two hours with no sign of Tikait and his men. Finally the latter marched in, with Tikait shouting ‘come down from the stage’. Women of the Shetkari Sanghatana rushed forward shouting slogans of unity. These had some effect: one photographer caught Tikait beating one of his own men for echoing the appeal (Navbharat Times, 3 October 1989). Tikait’s men, though, continued to shake the platform; Joshi, a heart patient and feeling a spasm come on, jumped down and went off to the hospital. Total confusion then ensued until the Shetkari Sanghatana and other ISCC groups removed themselves to the other side of the India Gate, and two separate rallies were held. The split in the new peasant movement stood revealed; its independent force was severely weakened.

This was the context in which Devi Lal became deputy prime minister and the most powerful ‘spokesman’ for farmers’ interest. Nevertheless, just before the crucial 1990 Maharashtra state assembly elections, at a huge rally in Nagpur following the Shetkari Sanghatana’s 25-day campaign through rural areas combating Hindu fundamentalism in the name of the Phule-Ambedkar’ tradition, V.P. Singh announced the formation of a new ‘Standing Advisory Committee on Agriculture’ to be chaired by Joshi. There were already two major committees, an ‘Expert Committee for Calculating the Costs of Cultivation in Agriculture’ headed by the consistently anti-farmer C. Hanumantha Rao, and a ‘high-power committee’ headed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, a supporter of farmers’ demands.

The SAC was to be given precedence, however; its chair was to have cabinet minister status and it would have the responsibility for formulating a new agricultural policy. Joshi went through the initial proposal from the agricultural ministry and declared it to be useless; the committee then took up the task of drafting an entirely new major policy for agriculture, the first time this had been done in independent India.

THE NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL POLICY

The year 1989 was a turning point throughout the world as Communist regimes in eastern Europe came crashing to the ground. The old models of socialist development which had been under assault for years were now radically revealed as bankrupt. At the same time there was hope that a genuine, even green, democratic socialist force might pose an alternative to capitalist models as well. In India, the defeat of the Congress by a force with socialist pretensions, yet depending on grassroots movements posing different forms of development and backed by the main Communist parties, seemed to offer similar promise.

It was in some ways a year of ‘alternatives’. The new social movements were broadening from single-issue and sometimes localised struggles to pose broader alliances [Omvedt, 1992]. The Narmada Bachao Andolan, against the building of huge dams on the Narmada river, had brought together a coalition to organise the biggest-ever environmental rally (about 25,000) at the small town of Harsud, which argued for a ‘peoples’ development in contrast to destructive development. The ‘alternative development’ theme began to be much debated in Maharashtra, spearheaded by a local environmentalist peasant movement in Sangli district. The fish workers’ movement in Kerala made a wider thrust with a march along the coasts of India on the theme ‘Protect Waters, Protect Life.’

But ‘alternative development’ was still a theme not acceptable to the traditional left. Communist parties in particular still focused on heavy industry and reliance on the state as the key to moving towards socialism; their major theme to try to influence the National Front government became that of ‘right to work.’ Both Communists and socialists, and many NGOs , sought to organise on this, to make it the central political issue.

The major official document which sought to incorporate some form of socialist alternative (and which can thus be contrasted with the National Agricultural Policy) was the Approach Paper to the Eighth Plan put forward by a new Planning Commission which incorporated prominent Socialist-Gandhians. However, the paper, titled ‘Towards Structural Transformation’, illustrated not so much an alternative structuring of the economy as the limits of traditional Gandhian alternative thinking. The Approach Paper stressed the ‘right to work’ and sought to actualise employment-generating growth. It also took up Devi Lal’s theme of 50 per cent investment in agriculture, and picked up the slogan of ‘democratic decentralization’. But decentralisation was not to mean an actual recognition of the autonomous power of lower level political bodies. Instead, what was proposed was ‘integrated local area planning’ and the ‘transfer of resources’ from the state to lower level bodies, that is, assuming that the state would go on extracting resources to the top but simply channel somewhat more of them back downwards (and in the process continuing to allow bureaucrats and politicians their share). There was no mention of remunerative prices, and the section on irrigation stressed its expansion and the development of agricultural productivity in arid and semi-arid zones, co-opting some of the rhetoric but completely avoiding the issues raised by those who opposed big dams and ‘destructive development’ [Planning Commission, 1990]. In fact, ‘50 per cent investment in irrigation’ may be argued to be incompatible with a democratic sustainable development, in that almost all such investment up to that point had gone for major irrigation projects and fertiliser subsidies, and there was no reason to think that new investment would be any different.

In contrast to the Approach Paper, the National Agricultural Policy won very little intellectual or bureaucratic support and was not published by government sources at all. Nevertheless it also began with an invocation of Gandhism:

The Gandhian talisman would be the natural reference point. How do the most deprived and the most oppressed see things? What is their vocation? How is it that despite long hours of back-breaking work they find it impossible to eke out a living? This brings us to the essence of all process of development — application of labour to land, in brief, policy as regards agriculture [NAP, 1991: 8].

And the connection of remunerative prices to a balanced development was asserted as a Gandhian model [NAP, 1991: 10]:

The model of development used hitherto can be briefly summarized as follows: surplus from agriculture — capital formation in urban centres — import of technology and machinery — low employment —insufficient effective demand coexisting with low standard of living — external dependence — low rates of growth.

The Gandhian model, on the other hand, works as follows: surplus from agriculture — capital formation in rural centres/ villages — higher agricultural production, investment, wages — self-sufficient villages — development of non-agricultural activities at appropriate levels of technology — massive effective demand for industries — self-sustained cycle of growth and development.

The battle was thus, in effect, joined. We can separate two major aspects of the NAP, the issue of the remuneration for labour in agriculture, which occupied only a small portion of the document but was the centre of greatest controversy, and the whole set of goals and programmes for the development of agriculture and agro-industry over a period of two decades, which represented the proposed alternative development path.

THE REMUNERATION OF LABOUR

Two-thirds of India’s workforce, were, as of 1991, still occupied in agriculture, 38.41 per cent of main workers as cultivators, 26.44 per cent as agricultural labourers [Census of India, 1992: Table 4.1]. Though many agricultural labourers also had land that they worked, and many poor peasants also worked as labourers, this is probably a fair indication of the degree to which ‘family labour’ outweighs hired labour overall; it can even be called an underestimate of family labour since all censuses and surveys systematically underestimate women’s labour, especially that on family land.

Further, these workers in agriculture were the poorest section of the population. Cultivators and agricultural labourers had the lowest incomes of any broad section of the workforce: in 1981, compared to an average of Rs 10,800 for organised sector workers, cultivators earned an average income of Rs 3,000 and agricultural labourers Rs 1,703 (unorganised sector non-agricultural wage workers earned an average of Rs 4,871 and the non-cultivating self-employed in the unorganised sector earned Rs 5,066) [CMIE, 1990: Table 10.1]. Thus the question of the remuneration of labour in agriculture is both a question of the role of crop prices and agrarian wages in overall economic development and a direct question of toilers’ rights, to struggle for a higher income either through prices or wages. It can be argued that the question of resolving Indian poverty does centre here: in assuring higher income, not ‘cheap food’ to the poor.

Indeed, the Shetkari Sanghatana rhetoric on prices and wages had consistenly put the issue in terms of rights: bhik nako have ghamala dam (‘we don’t want alms but the return for our sweat’) was not only the most popular slogan but in speeches Sharad Joshi constantly spoke the language of rights. In arguments about the minimum wages for agricultural labourers he scathingly attacked the existing practice of trying to compute minimum wage in terms of the cost of living, based on the amount of foodgrain needed to feed a family of five consisting of two workers, with 40 per cent added for other expenditure: ‘Are human beings buffalos or something that they only need to eat?’. Not all leaders of the Sanghatana spoke in such language (for example, the more conservative one-time president, Anil Gote, tended to refer to ‘the shame that we cannot pay our labourers more’), but it was taken up by lower level activists. Given that a popular national slogan was jay jawan jay kisan (long live the soldier and peasant’). Joshi then suggested taking as a criterion for a minimum standard of living the entering pay of an ordinary soldier. This was apparently Rs 25 by 1987, and this sum was then taken as the demand from 1987 through 1990. Other organisations accepted it, and even Tikait took it up [Jose, 1989]. It was much higher than any existing minimum wage law, but when Orissa’s chief minister announced a legal minimum wage of Rs 25 in 1990, there was a scathing comment by the Marxist columnist Ashok Mitra in Economic and Political Weekly to the effect that no agricultural labour organisation had fought the scorned ‘kulak’ movement.ffi

The debate over the remuneration of labour in the National Agricultural Policy was simple. The existing practice was to take the wages paid out for agricultural labourers, calculate male family labour at the value of an ‘attached labour’ and calculate female family labour at a low percentage of this (ten per cent according to Joshi). It was on this basis that the ‘costs’ to be covered by government-set prices were calculated. The NAP recommended, in contrast, that all labour ‘domestic and hired’, men and women, be calculated at a legal minimum wage set for agricultural labourers which should, as a minimum, be equal to the entering pay for an army jawan, or Rs 25. This was heavily opposed; primarily via Hanumantha Rao’s ‘expert committee’ which recommended that wages actually paid out (to agricultural labourers) be used as the basis. Hanumantha Rao charged that the SAC’s position was an unjustifiable one of kulak farmers who wanted to claim the minimum wages while paying out much less to their labourers. This became the main theme of opponents of the NAP, ranging from journalistic commentators and intellectuals to the SAC’s member-secretary (the bureaucrat assigned to the committee) who issued a dissenting note claiming, among other things, that for the government to be compelled to buy agricultural products at prices calculated in such a way would involve an annual expenditure of Rs 25,000 crore (about $10 billion at current prices).

The Expert Committee’s position had a reasonable look to it, reasonable at least to those conditioned to ‘cheap food’ and anti-’kulak’ arguments: how could those grasping rich farmers ask for higher wages to be calculated in their cost of production while actually paying very low rates? (In fact the committee’s survey showed that over much of the country wages were higher than the legal minimum; however, they were in some cases lower, especially for women, and the SAC was indeed asking for raising the legal wages significantly.) In part this was a chicken-and-egg question: farmers could very well argue that they could not afford to pay our higher wages than they were compensated for, and in fact by making ‘actual wages paid out’ a criterion the government was adding to its bureaucracy, forcing farmers to wait a period of months or a year before surveys confirmed any rise in wages, and exhibiting a strange belief that its own laws were not to be implemented. But there was much more than this wrong with the ‘Expert Committee’s’ position, especially from the point of view of presumed leftists who should have been concerned about the level of remuneration to the lowest paid labour in the land:

(1) It implied that, if the level of wages paid our represented a high rate of exploitation and surplus extraction, the entire resulting surplus was to be extracted from the farmer by the government;

(2) It represented the project of exploiting the male family labour of the peasant household at the same level, that is, extracting surplus above the extremely low standard of living represented by that of the agricultural wage labour; and

(3) It represented the project of super-exploiting the female family labour of the peasant household and, since the household ‘head’ was not to be paid a family wage, practically forced the woman to go out to work as a wage labourer to supplement the family income.

Besides the issue of return for labour, the other major point of dispute in costing methodology was the calculation of ‘managerial costs’: both the SAC and the ‘Expert Committee’ agreed that managerial costs of ten per cent should be added to cost of production, but whereas the SAC wanted them calculated as ten per cent of total cost of production, Hanumantha Rao’s committee wanted this to be ten per cent of actually paid out costs. This would have discriminated in favour of the regions with richer farmers (who had more paid-out costs) as compared to the toiling ‘middle peasants’ (a greater proportion of whose costs were in terms of family labour).

It is difficult to escape the conclusion that the only principle lying behind the ‘Expert Committee’ recommendations was that of keeping costs, and hence prices, low. Its report argued that its recommendations (evaluating family labour at the rate of casual labour rather than attached labour, including a ten per cent managerial cost) would have the effect of raising the total cost of production by rates ranging from 3.7 per cent to 13 per cent for different crops and regions CA Costly Controversy’, Economic Times, 6 August 1990). This was, after all, not much more than inflation levels. On the other hand the SAC’s methodology would have raised costs tremendously. But this was only a consequence of the existing very low levels of return to labour in agriculture linked to the current costing methodology and the whole paraphernalia of state intervention in the market. The raising of prices could have been spread out over a period of years once it was recognised in principle that they were too low and that the state had a commitment to raising them as part of its commitment to raising the standard of living of the poorest section of the population. (Further, it would have been compensated by major reductions on fertiliser and irrigation subsidies.) The estimate of the member-secretary that the whole proposal would cost Rs 25,000 crore a year can be taken, conversely, as an estimate of the surplus extracted yearly by means of low prices from agriculture and from the peasants and agricultural labourers who worked in the fields.

It was clear, in any case, from the reactions to the SAC proposals and the way the issue of labour was treated that it was too much to expect from the bureaucracy and most of the intelligentsia of the time to recognise in principle, that the poverty of peasants and agricultural labourers was linked to the economic viability of agriculture, incomes and prices.

THE TRANSFORMATION OF DEVELOPMENT

Prices occupied only a small portion of the NAP. The major part was devoted to a full-ranging formulation of alternatives for agricultural development which inevitably implied a broad alternative pattern for development as a whole. Asserting the need for ‘a drastic reordering of the pattern of national priorities,’ it outlined future challenges. [NAP, 1991: 12]:

The shortsighted rush for industrialisation has left the country, four decades after independence, with a seriously damaged life support system — land, water and vegetation. Even before starting to resolve the ecological problems of the bullock-cart era, the nation is facing the problems of industrial pollution. The unbalanced economic policies are threatening to tear apart the social fabric. The population to be fed is increasing even beyond the worst prognosis. Within a very short period a third of the land actually cultivated would need to be diverted from uneconomic agriculture to pastures and forests. A technology package which has, for the time being, given some respite, based as it is on rapidly dwindling petroleum resources, would soon become unfeasible. An alternative technology will need to be resorted to. Despite all these formidable handicaps, a surplus will have to be generated that would ensure increasing standards of living. The NAP faces a really formidable challenge.

Taking, therefore, two decades as a period for planning, and calling for an ‘emergency’ approach to issues such as the restoration of the topsoil and the impending petroleum shortage, the NAP [1991: 14-16] outlined the following goals:

(1) an achievement of a minimum rate of growth in agriculture of four per cent per year;

(2) raising the minimum recompense for labour in agriculture to that of the lowest strata of organised sector employees;

(3) planned shift of population from agricultural production (not necessarily to the cities, preferably to industrial employment in the villages) so that the proportion of population dependent on agriculture would be reduced to 50 per cent;

(4) restoration and amelioration of the ‘life support system’ including land, water and biomass; restoration of pasture and forest lands and relieving one-third of the land under plough from exhausting cultivation;

(5) ‘initiation of a real Green Revolution’ that would be less dependent on petroleum resources; and

(6) giving women, who perform about two-thirds of agricultural work, ‘a commensurate recompense and parity on ownership of land and property’.

The framework of these efforts would include (a) the abolition of government policies that ‘along with natural economic infirmities of agriculture tend to deny agriculturalists prices and consequently wages’, and (b) goals of production that included (1) food; (2) raw materials for the growing non-agrarian sector; (3) creation of exportable surplus for procurement of materials and products from abroad; and (4) creation of further surplus for capital and technology development, and for capital formation in backward and forward linkage activities and other sectors.

Some of these goals seem unexceptionable; few would deny the need to withdraw population from agriculture or provide for a higher living standard. The points about withdrawing land from plough cultivation and moving away from petroleum-based inputs were noteworthy, however, at a time when nearly everyone assumed that to increase production only two methods were open: bringing more land under cultivation or increasing industrial inputs, that is, chemical fertilisers and pesticides and mechanisation. The NAP programme in contrast was for a kind of ecological agriculture. Some agricultural economists did, in fact, argue that India had too much, not too little, land under cultivation; the need for restoring forests was widely recognised and the role of grassland and pasture was only beginning to be admitted by more environmentally conscious scientists. That production could be increased on less land while reducing petroleum-based inputs was, however, more controversial. Joshi in fact had wanted to make some definite statements about the capacity to substitute natural fertilisers and methods for NAP, but found it impossible to get expert testimonial on this issue before the committee. The NAP thus called for stepping up the provision of hybrid seeds and inputs to farmers, but in a way that would step up efficiency of use, and included an integrated strategy involving greater recycling of organic waste, using rock phosphate, tapping biological nitrogen fixation, and greater efforts in bio-gas plants and use of solar energy. Rather than simply ‘extending the Green Revolution to the east’ as government programmes called for” the NAP called for development of diverse strategies in consonance with the requirements of each region and involving more use of biofertilisers [NAP, 1991: 21; Joshi, 1991]. Further, it called for an end to subsidies for chemical fertilisers, on the grounds that they benefited inefficient fertiliser companies rather than the farmers [NAP, 1991: 17-18].

Regarding irrigation, the NAP also called for a change in direction, away from the emphasis ‘on surface irrigation and, in particular, on big dams and canal networks’. With an eye particularly to the Gujarat farmers who were enthusiastic backers of the Sardar Sarovar (Narmada river) dam in the belief that it would provide water to drought-stricken peasants, it did not oppose ‘big dams’ as such, and stated that ‘ongoing projects cannot be arrested or postponed’. But it did state that these projects needed to be revised and that future irrigation policy should focus on ground water as the principle source of irrigation and give priority to projects aimed at increasing the percolation of water into the soil [NAP, 1991: 22-4].

Along with this were proposals for the development of fisheries, horticulture, animal husbandry and dairying, and poultry, with emphasis on encouraging indigenous stocks; research should also be directed at non-traditional sources of energy and non-petroleum Green Revolution technology, with continual research to improve seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and operational methods seen as necessary. It was noted that present research was ‘ivory-tower’, without real contact with farmers, and that once farming was made profitable farmers should be able to pay for services and consultancy services: ‘all agricultural research institutes should be required to justify their research or at least a good portion of it, on the basis of specific demands made by farmers supported by their willingness to bear a major part of the cost’ [NAP, 1991: 44]. Support for home packaging and processing units within the village was also stressed. It was also stated that the cost of cultivation need not oblige the government to fix a price that would cover the entire cost; the support price/market interventions should be used as a measure for influencing cropping patterns.

The NAP also took stands on all other major equalitarian issues. The Public Distribution System, it argued, should be revised to ‘remove from its scope the upper strata of society’ (with a reduction of some 50 per cent suggested) and shops in villages should be managed by village panchayats rather than individual shopowners [NAP, 1991: 38-40]. Regarding land, the farmers’ movements were not supporters of ‘land to the tiller’, and the NAP argued that ‘employment and reasonable wages and not empty title to a piece of land are the real needs of the labourer’ [NAP, 1991:37]. The scope for reducing further land ceilings was said to be exhaustee and the usual arguments about the lack of anything comparable in urban areas were made. Nevertheless, it stated that there should be a final resurvey of landholdings and a vigorous implementation (without any compensation if excess lands were not voluntarily disclosed) of existing ceilings. Given that in fact most land struggles are directed either to benami (illegally excess) landholdings or to occupations of government lands, with even some radical organisations ready to admit that there was little scope for reduction in the ceilings, this position was reasonable and in fact did represent a ‘small producers’ tendency within the farmers’ movement. The NAP went a step beyond even left organisations of the time by saying that daughters should be treated on a par with sons in inheritance, and that surplus land should either be put at the disposal of village panchayats or, if given to individuals, titles should be transferred in the name of female family members [NAP, 1991: 22].

The NAP also called for decentralisation with a more specific statement on community control but with significant differences from the rhetoric of the ‘Approach of the Eighth Plan’. Noting the tendency towards concentration of powers at the centre, it argued that the decisions regarding ground level operations ‘should be moved as closely as possible to the field’. The centre should be responsible for maintaining buffer stocks, supplying food to deficit regions, research, provision of inputs, export and import, selected processing industries and guidelines on price management, with these functions rationalised under a senior minister. The planning and execution should be shifted to the local community. This required a strengthening of panchayat raj (local self-government institutions), with village councils or panchayats to have taxing powers and to be in control of all village resources:

The panchayats thus constituted would have the ownership of the entire land vested in them as also specific lands allocated as common, grazing, forest or agricultural lands for their exploitation as such. In many tribal villages shifting cultivation is a fairly common practice. If proper attention is paid for regeneration of the forests, shifting agriculture by itself is not an undesirable practice. While allocating the area of control to the tribal panchayats the area allocated should be extensive enough to permit continuation of the practice [NAP, 1991: 29].

This specific support for local community ownership of natural resources was a more radical form of decentralisation than the Planning Commission had backed. Finally, with the stress on ending subsidies (except at the point of consumption) on ‘cost effectiveness not only in agriculture but throughout the economy’ [NAP, 1991: 187], and on deregulation of agriculture support mechanisms, the central approach of the NAP was one that Joshi could claim later as being a ‘manifesto for liberalization’ (Joshi, interview).

AGRICULTURAL POLICY ISSUES

The fate of the agricultural policy drafted by SAC can be fairly quickly described. Its drafting occupied much of the period from June to September 1990. There was little open public discussion, but themes leaked to the press attracted denunciation: ‘Farm plan boon for kulaks’; ‘Farmers gain at consumers’ expense’ and ‘Hike in foodgrain prices will check industrial growth’ were typical news stories, while the report of the Hanumantha Rao committee received much more favourable response [Roy, 1990a; 1990b; Patnaik, 1990b]. During the latter part of this period V.P. Singh was coming under increasing pressure, first from Devi Lal, which led him first to proclaim a ‘kisan decade’ in the 15 August independence speech from the Red Fort, and then to announce the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations for reservations for backward castes. The latter led to a massive storm of protest and a student ‘movement’ that included hundreds of suicide burnings; the storm and the threatened split among ‘forward caste’ and ‘backward caste’ Hindus in turn provoked the Hindu rightist party, the BJP, to step up its campaign for the building of a new Ram temple in Ayodhya with a country-wide tour that resulted in riots killing thousands of Muslims and finally ended in the arrest of the leaders and the killing of some Hindus in a police firing at Ayodhya itself. The BJP then withdrew its support and the government fell, to be replaced by an unstable, Congress-supported extreme minority government led by Chandrasekhar as Prime Minister and Devi Lal as, once again, Deputy Prime Minister.

During this last period, Singh had not found time to even meet Sharad Joshi, and the new government worked actively to bury the proposal. In December the ‘member-secretary’ of the committee issued his dissenting note, which he had insisted on attaching to any publication of the policy. In it he attacked the goals of relieving one-third of land from plough cultivation and vesting income and land ownership in the hands of women as ‘lofty views which can merely raise false hopes and damage government credibility’. He also opposed goals of reduction of unemployment and reducing population dependent on agriculture to 50 per cent, argued that tribals and scheduled castes were not neglected, implied that technological packages for improving productivity in rainfed areas did not exist and so had not been adopted hitherto, and gave the estimate of Rs 25,000 crores ($10 billion) as the completely unacceptable cost of government purchase at prices asked for by farmers (Business and Political Observer, 4 Dec. 1990).

This open bureaucratic opposition paved the way for a high-level meeting on 8 January 1991 under Chandrasekar, with Devi Lal, an isolated Sharad Joshi, the chairman of the Commission on Agricultural Costs and Prices, the new deputy chairman of the Planning Commission and the member-secretary of SAC. This interpreted the controversy as one between the agricultural ministry and SAC and appointed a new drafting committee, under Devi Lal to ‘iron out final changes’ (Economic Times, 9 Jan. 1991). Instead a much watered-down alternative document was submitted in March 1991 that was welcomed by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and most newspaper editorials, and denounced by Joshi as ‘a meaningless collection of phrases’ (Economic Times, 16 April 1991; The Hindu, 10 April 1991). The fall of the Chandrasekhar government left even this in the bureaucratic dustbin, and the new Narasimha Rao government that was finally elected in May 1991 had its economic antennae fixed in far different directions than in agricultural policy. ‘Liberalisation’ and a ‘new economic policy’ went rapidly ahead but with a foreign and an industrial orientation and, when finally in 1993 the agricultural ministry brought forward a ‘draft agricultural policy resolution’ of a little over five pages, it was again attacked by Joshi and farmers’ representatives as a ‘non-agricultural non-policy non-resolution’. The Kisan Coordinating Committee published and circulated the SAC’s National Agricultural Policy, including translations in Marathi, Punjabi and Gujarati (there was also an unpublished Kannada version) and at a 300,000 strong rally in the small town of Shegaon on 19 November 1991, the Shetkari Sanghatana announced its adoption as a ‘manifesto of the movement’.

The NAP thus had come close to the seats of power but ended as a movement document, along with a new programme for agriculture which stressed (1) experimentation with low-input or no-input farming on part of the family land; this was to be done primarily by women and was called ‘Sita farming’; (2) home processing of agricultural products or value-addition; it was argued that no farm products should be taken to market without at least some primary processing or packaging; (3) the establishment of direct producer—consumer outlets; and (4) export agriculture (both of the latter were also to be focused largely on ‘natural’ farming with highly reduced use of chemical inputs). The fall of the V.P. Singh government and the failure of any official recognition of the NAP had represented a defeat for the farmers’ movement, just as it had in different ways for other new social movements, but with the ‘new economic policy’ of an unstable, minority Congress government, Sharad Joshi claimed a victory: the power of the state to exercise control over agriculture was vanishing. The farmers’ movement, he argued in Sanghatana meetings, had always called for the withdrawal of state intervention, for the state to stop exploiting us’. Now events beyond the scope of the movement itself were forcing the same result, he noted, much as the British had been forced to grant India independence not simply by the strength of the national struggle as by their sheer inability to maintain control in a changing world. The Shetkari Sanghatana and the Kisan Coordinating Committee thus welcomed ‘liberalisation’ in principle while condemning many specific government policies (the failure to extend liberalisation to farmers, the import of three million tons of wheat from the US, Canada and Australia, unnecessary loans from the IMF). And the nature of mobilisation shifted to demand the withdrawal of the state rather than any specific policies of intervention by the state. Joshi went so far as to call for full local ‘autonomy’ and a ‘second republic’ which would leave the central state only with powers of police and defense, in a rally marking Gandhi memorial day on 30 January 1992.’3

The extreme anti-state rhetoric was now becoming in part a strategic ploy in a campaign to build up democratic support for economic reforms. This seemed to give an strong ideological character to the ongoing split in the farmers’ movement, as the Nanjundaswamy—Tikait group joined campaigns to oppose the entry of multinationals, on the charge that they would capture control of agriculture and farmers through control of seeds resulting from liberalisation and patents. One section of farmers seemed to be seeing the state as the main exploiter, the other capitalism and the market. The two groups held opposing rallies in Delhi in March 1993; which was bigger depended on the politics of the observer (the most objective accounts gave the KCC rally a slight edge, but the Nanjundas-wamy—Tikait rally clearly had the most massive backing of Delhi progressive intellectuals).

The split should have been unnecessary. All sections of the farmers’ movement were anti-statist and anti-industrial capitalist in their thrust; in fact the Shetkari Sanghatana at the time was probably doing the most of any mass organisation to implement a programme of non-chemical agriculture in which farmers, and not multinationals, would do their own processing and control their own inputs. Nor was it rigidly anti-statist. Anti-statism was a part of the general thrust of the farmers’ movement, but while the national agricultural policy called for a good deal of autonomy and powers (including local planning to the village level), it nevertheless left a major role for the state in guidelines, research, provision of services, inputs and so on. What is interesting about the NAP period is that it represented a policy clearly outlining a direction towards ecological agriculture and sustainable development along with its vigorous demands for higher income for peasants and agricultural labourers.

In fact the main issues of the debate show the fallacy of much of the journalistic and academic left characterisation of the so-called ‘rich farmers’ lobby’. The NAP (and the Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat organisations which were its base strength) showed no interest in demanding higher state investment in agriculture, for example; this was pushed by Devi Lal and by the socialist-oriented Planning Commission. Even more significant were stands on the issue of fertiliser subsidy, which has been one of the most costly items in recent years in the Indian budget, and which has been the centre of debate and agitation especially since the proposals for a ‘new economic policy’. According to popular left rhetoric, ‘rich farmers demand fertiliser subsidies’. Yet Shetkari Sanghatana and the KCC clearly opposed subsidies, and even farmers’ organisations in the opposing section, such as Nanjundaswamy’s Rayat Sangh, showed no great enthusiasm about the issue and stated that fertiliser subsidies could be withdrawn provided farmers be compensated for higher production costs. Punjabi farmers demonstated on the issue but with the resolution that they would stop using chemical fertilisers; the Maharashtrian farmers in Shetkari Sanghatana areas remained aloof while dissident Congressmen tried to organise rallies opposing the ‘rise in fertiliser prices’. It was rather all the left parties, from the CPI and CPI(M) and the Naxalite Peoples’ War Group, to socialists such as the Janata Dal and socialist youth organisations such as Sangarsh Vahini, which took stands opposing withdrawal of subsidies and attempted to mobilise farmers for this. By the logic of the equation, fertiliser subsidies = benefit to rich farmers, they should have been called the pro-kulak lobby. A more careful analysis of the fertiliser subsidy issue would suggest that the interests behind them were bureaucratic and political rather than those of any particular segment of the peasantry.

Similarly his vigorous and sometimes overstated support for open market policies brought Sharad Joshi more at odds with the democratic and left parties than he had ever been before. These were busy denouncing liberalisation, the Dunkel Draft and market policies as a sell-out to imperialism. By these standards, Sharad Joshi and the KCC were not simply capitalist farmers but imperialist agents: with the banners at their 31 March Delhi rally describing them as ‘Farmers for Feedom’ and saying ‘dhanyawad Dunkel’ (thanks, Dunkel), and with Joshi saying tartly in an interview when asked whether patents would not make farmers slaves of multinationals, that this would be better than current slavery to the Indian state (If we have to be somebody’s slaves we prefer that they be more competent people’: see Roychaudhuri and Shankar [19931), it is perhaps understandable that the left would be alienated and that some commentators would scramble to see how they could make a ‘class’ distinction between the KCC and the Nanjundaswamy—Tikait group, either by describing the latter as the ‘poor peasants’ who were demonstrating against multinationals, or by trying to argue that if they were indeed ‘rich and middle peasants’ then the others were comprador-capitalist farmers ‘with feudal tails’ [BM, 19931.

But it was at this point that the taken-for-granted ‘class categories’ were failing to make sense of events. The left in India has been failing to grapple with some important world realities, along with offering no programme of its own for an alternative ‘restructuring’. For instance, the Chinese economic reforms after 1978 have been doing, under the name of a ‘socialist market economy’, much that the new peasant movement and Sharad Joshi have asked for in India, and with a very positive effect on overall economic growth. This success was bringing with it a need to rethink the achievement of China in the earlier period: during the Mao era, land reform and the preservation of minimum health and welfare equality within the commune had been offset by low incomes (resulting from forced production of foodgrains at low prices), drying up of rural sidelines which had been sources of supplements to peasant income, shrinkage and disappearance of once popular local festivals, maintenance of inequalities between communes and a growing gap between urban and rural income to about four to six times in the late 1970s, and vulnerability of villagers to major shocks such as the famine between 1959 and 1962 which killed an estimated 17 to 30 million people [Matson and Selden, 1992.]

If vulnerability accompanied landlessness in India, the equal shares of land Chinese peasants acquired in land reform proved woefully inadequate in protecting them from the depredations of the great leap, giving rise to famine deaths on a scale that has no counterpart in independent India and in any historical conjuncture. Access to land represents the most basic of entitlements in such overwhelmingly agrarian societies, yet at moments of crisis in China even relatively equitable land distribution proved less central to peasant well-being than tax, price and procurement policies that were driven by a push for state-centered accumulation and industrialisation [Matson and Selden, 1992: 709].

After 1978, often against the will of a conservative leadership, these policies began to be changed and liberalisation hit the countryside as commune land was divided up and grain prices increased by 50 per cent. As a result foodgrain output grew faster in the 1980s than ever before and non-grain crops did even better; much of the agricultural surplus was invested in small rural industry (the ‘township, village and private’ enterprises), which became the fastest growing sector in the economy, employing 51 per cent women; real rural incomes doubled or better by 1989 [Matson and Selden, 1992; Byrd and Qingsong, 1990]. China began to look like a miracle economy, and new speculation that ‘a big dragon was following the little ones’.

There were unevennesses, problems of inequality, authoritarian rule, corruption, and ecological destruction linked to all of this. Yet it is equally arguable that much of this has been due not to the reforms as such but to the efforts of the party bureaucracy to hang on to power. Conservatives in the state, fearful of urban protest, have repressed it on the one hand and tried to pacify it on the other, holding back reforms after 1985 with forced procurement at low grain prices, giving rise to rural struggles and warnings that farmers who would not willingly grow grain at such low prices would increasingly turn to non-grain alternatives and China would again become dependent on imports [Friedman, 1990; Putterman, 1992; Carter and Zhong, 1991]. Scholars of China are arguing that the destruction of ‘food self-sufficiency’ would come about not so much because of the market economy or involvement in export, but because of the contradiction of Third World states trying to maintain low crop prices in an era where farmers really had a choice in what to grow. In any event, whatever the unevennesses, the turn towards a ‘socialist market economy’ has resulted in a six per cent agricultural and 12 per cent industrial average annual growth rate of GDP (overall nine per cent) in the 1980s, and has also seen increasing Chinese government support for programmes of ‘ecological agriculture’ that indicates an important turn away from the expensive petroleum-based Green Revolution-type technology that it had adopted in the era of the command economy [Taylor, 1992].

The Chinese experience suggests that the Indian farmers’ movement, with its rallying cry of ‘remunerative prices’, was right about a very major point: that higher prices can lead to local investment of the surplus accruing to agriculture, and this decentralised investment is far more labour-intensive than either investment by industrial capitalists or the government. Government investment in agriculture has major inefficiencies, offers far-ranging opportunities for corruption, and tends to be concentrated in environmentally destructive megaprojects.14 Similarly, the low prices and heavy controls on agriculture in the developmental model followed hitherto in India are a major reason for the slow growth of rural non-agricultural activity which Harriss argues in his recent examination of the Indian data to be so crucial for a decline in poverty [Harriss, 1992: 205]. This means that higher prices cannot be called simply a class demand of ‘capitalist farmers’ if their basic effect is to benefit all rural workers. The argument about entitlements [Dreze and Seri, 1990] does not deal with this aspect of the stimulus to growth; it concerns distribution rather than production, though it does add an important point, that the poorest should be given access to resources and protection from short-term fluctuations. Thus a public distribution system targeted to the poor (and not financed in such a way as to depress growth, that is, by making farmers pay for the low-priced food via their low incomes) and an employment guarantee scheme, are valuable ‘floor’ mechanisms. But both, along with a high legal minimum wage, have come to be accepted and voiced by the farmers’ movement, while the ‘experts’ speaking in the name of the rural poor have resisted accepting any arguments about prices.

CONCLUSION

The problem for most Maxists is that issues raised by peasants or farmers have been difficult to fit into conventional frameworks. Notions of differentiation of the peasantry and the leading role of the working class, coupled with assumptions about a progressive development path based on heavy industry and a working class maintained by cheap food, have led to their characterisation as ‘kulaks’ for demanding higher prices. The framework has also failed to predict other aspects of the Indian movement; one major example is that of fertiliser subsidies, which, contrary to most assumptions, appears to be more a demand of politicians than of the organised farmers’ movement. Similarly, the traditional Marxist framework of analysis of religious fundamentalism (‘communalism’ in India) has taken it as mainly a result of feudal backwardness or a ‘retarded capitalism’; this plus the general anti-peasant attitudes of the elite has led to frequent assertions that ‘rich peasants’ provide a social base for communalism. In fact it seems clear that communalism has spread from the cities (the middle classes, the urban poor and the organised working class) to the countryside, and that farmers’ organisations have a rather decent record on the issue. Even taking the ‘peasant’ as a whole it can be pointed out that the farmers’ organisation sponsored by the Hindu right, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, is considerably weaker among peasants than is its workers’ organisation, the Bharatiya Mazdur Sangh, among workers.

The peasantry’s opposition to the state has led it to be seen as anti-socialist, and indeed the movement and its leaders have often been consciously opposed to ‘socialism’. Yet this is linked to the fact that socialist and Marxist regimes in the Third World as well as eastern Europe have been those that have followed most strongly a developmental policy of fostering heavy industrialisation by extracting surpluses from agriculture, subsidising urban workers through cheap food at the cost of peasants. The real benefactors from the resulting cheap labour have been the controllers of industry and state power, but it has been easy enough for peasants to see organised sector workers and collectivisation policies as their enemy. It has been argued that in China peasants are, properly mobilised, a major force for democracratic and economic rationally [Friedman, 1990], while in India the leadership of the farmers’ movement centred around Sharad Joshi and the Punjabis and Gujaratis in the KCC has shown its concern for democracy and freedom, has firmly opposed religious fundamentalist forces, and has seen its struggle as an ‘economic’ one based on a materialistic analysis of capital accumulation. It has also shown an orientation towards an ecologically sustainable development (if an opposition to the extreme environmentalist ‘no big dam’ type arguments) and has been trying to build the direct producer—consumer relations that are being promoted by ‘fair trade’ advocates as an alternative to multinational dominated global markets [Barratt Brown, 1993]. It has taken firm stands for political decentralisation. This does not make it a pure equalitarian vanguard or a force that by itself can make a revolutionary change: such things do not exist. It clearly has limitations in dealing with intra-village equalities, particularly those of caste. On the whole, along with other ‘new social movementsV it is a powerful force for what I have called ‘reinventing revolution’ [Omvedt, 1993]; that is, for reshaping the developmental path and restructuring Indian society in an equalitarian, libertarian and sustainable direction. Whether such an outcome will occur, whether forces will unite, whether they will be able to pose a redefined, decentralised socialism as a genuine alternative before the people, depends not simply on the farmers’ movement itself but also on the other movements and the initiative and rethinking shown by the traditional intellectuals of the working class movement.

