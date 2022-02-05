5th February 2022
The reason why Henderson wrote this 2006 article – to fight quarantines and such stupid ideas of computer programmers
I missed this May 2020 piece – I do know about Henderson’s 2006 article but didn’t realise why he wrote it – to fight stupid computer modelling started by Bush in 2006.
IGNORANT FOOLS HAVE FLOODED public health – we have forgotten basic science.
In his 2006 article he was contesting the ridiculous computer modelling of quarantines and closures kickstarted by George Bush, he said clearly:
“A number of mitigation measures that are now being considered could have a serious impact on the ability of the health system to deliver adequate care and could have potentially adverse consequences for the provision of essential services. Many could result in significant disruption of the social functioning of communities and result in possibly serious economic problems. Such negative consequences might be worth chancing if there were compelling evidence or reason to believe they would seriously diminish the consequences or spread of a pandemic. However, few analyses have been produced that weigh the hoped-for efficacy of such measures against the potential impacts of large-scale or long-term implementation of these measures”.