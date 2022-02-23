NSW’s case fatality rate is 0.16% (IFR is much lower) + the unvaxxed died at a rate 3.4 times that of the vaxxed

Jason Gavrilis has kindly looked through the analysis that was sent to me by an analyst, here, and has:

(1) confirmed that the 19 February 2022 analysis is correct. EXCEPT for one issue: that the IFR I reported is not the IFR but CFR (case fatality rate). IFR is generally MUCH lower than the CFR. This is a good pick up. Normally IFR is determined through sero-prevalence data since a GOOD chunk of people with the disease do not get themselves tested. In this case we can simply double the # of cases to get a rough estimate – that IFR is around HALF of the CFR.

(2) Combined the data since January 2020. His spreadsheet here (with a minor tweak to more clearly show the risk level of the unvaccinated. This is the MAIN result, apart from the fact that the IFR is around 0.08%. (Without vaccines the IFR would have been around 0.18% which is closer to the estimate of 0.2% by Prof. Jay Bhattacharya).

Absolute (unvaxxed vs vaxxed) Relative (vaxxed vs. unvaxxed) Vax vs unvaxxed risk reduction against hospitalisation 2.40% -254.32% Higer risk of unvaxxed getting hospitalised Vax vs unvaxxed risk reduction against death 0.25% -337.20% Higer risk of unvaxxed of dying

Two basic conclusions:

1. Covid would have been around TWICE as deadly as the seasonal flu if vaccines had not been discovered. (NOT 200 TIMES more deadly – which is the claim made by Scamo). With vaccines its lethality is LESS than that of the flu.

2. Vaccines HAVE saved lives.

The third fact which is ALSO proven (but not through this spreadsheet) is that:

3. Lockdowns have killed and injured many more people through non-covid causes.

JASON’S NOTES

Jason’s notes on the methodology that the analyst had used in the 19 February 2022 spreadsheet:

It seems they took the following approach

They took the clinical severity data by vaccination status.

They allocate all unknown data into vaccinated or unvaccinated status by: Splitting all unknown cases as % of population (age group standardisation) Then multiplying this result by the % age group vaccination percentage

They then calculated case hospitalisation, case fatality, and case survival rates for vaccinated and unvaccinated

Importantly, by using the total population figures from the ABS as the denominator, they calculated the case, hospitalisation, and mortality rate for vaccinated and unvaccinated.

INTERESTING OBSERVATION BY JASON

Jason’s comment:

What looks strange to me when looking at the combined data (1 JAN 2020 – 29 JAN 22) is the dramatic difference in Case Fatality rate between vaccinated and unvaccinated before Nov 2021 and after. I can’t explain this difference (is it something to do with variants?).

My response

You’re right. Omicron is far less lethal than the original covid variants.

MY COMMENT ON TELEGRAM

https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/3529