Norman Borlaug’s anti-organic farming quote – he said it slightly differently

“There are 6.6 billion people on the planet today. With organic farming we could only feed four billion of them. Which two billion would volunteer to die?” – Norman Borlaug

This quote is widely available on the internet but the source of the quote is hard to locate.

Finally, found it (via Google scholar and google books) [link]

I’ve had the hard copy of Paul Driessen’s Eco – Imperialism: Green Power, Black Death hardcover for well over a decade (a book I strongly recommend), but no one can remember such things. Plus it is physically located in my library in Melbourne and I’m current here in India. It is fortunate that we have the internet which allows such details to be dug up.

Season 1, episode 11 exists and the whole set (89 episodes) can be purchased from ebay. And it is streamed on Amazon – but only apparently in the USA.

Anyway, the relevant video is embedded into this blog post. That post also has the actual transcript:

Here are a couple of classic quotes from Borlaug from that video:



Producing food for 6.2 billion people, adding a population of 80 million more a year, is not simple. We better develop an ever improved science and technology, including the new biotechnology, to produce the food that’s needed for the world today. And in response to the fraction of the world population that could be fed if current farmland was converted to organic-only crops: We are 6.6 billion people now. We can only feed 4 billion. I don’t see 2 billion volunteers to disappear.

Basically, the quote is accurate enough. What Paul Driessen did is to take a bit of liberty with it. I will revert to the original quote. Best to be accurate.

