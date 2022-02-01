My comment in Forbes India on today’s India Budget

Forbes India carried my comment:

The journalist had forgotten to mention that I’m adviser of Swatantra Bharat Party – this will now be fixed.



MY FULLER COMMENT:

Overall

This was the usual socialist budget that India has seen every year since independence. In each budget the government announces more and newer ways to burn public money. In this case the government announced a much larger MSP budget even though we have around 100 million metric tons of foodgrain rotting in FCI godowns that no one can find any use for.

With its announcement of innumerable programs allegedly to support businesses or expand government business (e.g. government operated post offices) the Budget went even further headlong into the kind of socialist policies which had bankrupted India in 1991.

The total expenditure in 2022-23 is estimated at Rs.39.45 lakh crore, while the total receipts other than borrowings are estimated at Rs.22.84 lakh crore. We are basically bankrupt and are funding the nation through borrowings.

As Margaret Thatcher said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money”. The international interest rate environment is turning rapidly and will lead to huge pressures on India’s interest repayments. The government is probably hoping that inflation will reduce the real impact of repayments, but inflation will bite deep into the household budget of the poor. Bracket creep in income tax slabs is going to bite even the middle class.

There is no more money to give away. The poor and middle-classes are badly suffering.

The second thing that stands out is mental health. The government falsely claims that “the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages”. Not true at all. This pandemic was known from day 1 to be rather modest. Innumerable data have confirmed that. The UK Parliament has been informed that the infection fatality rate of covid is 0.096%, exactly in the range of the seasonal flu. The mental health issue (and innumerable other harms) have been caused by the Modi government purely because of its grossly disproportionate response (which still continues). If the government wants to help people’s mental and economic health, it should ban all lockdowns, curfews and remove all restrictions including mask mandates.

Agriculture

For agriculture, three things stand out:

The budgetary allocation for MSP has increased to a record Rs. 2.37 lakh crores. Some wheat and paddy farmers will benefit (1.6 crore out of around 15 crore farmers – most farmers in India have never smelled MSP in their entire life). This is a follow-up to the political stunt of repealing the 2020 farm laws. It is a sop to UP and Panjab farmers who predominantly benefit from MSP. The hard reality is that MSP is going to bankrupt the nation. It needs to be reviewed and phased out. A strategic food reserve can be ensured at much cheaper cost in many better ways. There was no word on approval for cultivation of GM brinjal and mustard, both of which were approved by the regulator but came under the moratorium on GM. Instead, money will be burnt in the Budget on “natural” and organic farming, which are guaranteed to starve the nation. Increased meddling in agriculture instead of getting out of it : First the BJP government banned futures in a wide range of crops including oilseed crops such as soyabean, so that farmers’ incomes were crushed. Now it wants to further meddle in farm business on the pretext of increasing oilseeds production. The best way to do that is to approve biotechnology based oilseed crops such as GM canola (India imports GM canola oil on a large scale), HT Bt cotton and GM mustard. And then get out of the way. No government programs are needed for farmers. Business and production is not the job of the government. Let it focus on security, justice and law and order.

Education

After crushing the future of hundreds of millions of children through school closures, the government now wants to waste money on “educational” projects such as the ‘One class, one TV channel’ program of PM eVIDYA. In education the only for the government is to fund the poor which can be done through school vouchers.

States going to the polls

There are seemingly no special sops in the Budget only for the poll-going states – but the MSP was the big one, and it will probably influence a lot of farmers in Western UP and Panjab. There was no economic rationale for such a steep increase in allocation to MSP – only a political rationale: for the forthcoming elections.