Has anyone in the Nehru family profited from his official writings?

This is extracted from Noorani’s book: CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTIONS AND CITIZENS’ RIGHTS: An Omnibus Comprising Constitutional Questions in India and Citizens’ Rights, Judges and State Accountability

I'm noting down these extracts here since there are significant policy issues involved.

Copyright in Nehru’s State Papers 1

It is truly amazing—or, perhaps, not, in our feudal culture—that none of our historians has raised any question about the status, in law and morality, of documents composed by public servants, ministers or others, while in office. Do they form part of their private property to be taken away on demission of office; can they be used without restriction or kept under wraps arbitrarily, denying access to scholars; and, finally, can they be willed away to whomsoever they please or be inherited by their heirs if they die intestate? (One is not sure whether it is the copies or the originals that are taken away.) Even less clear are the rules relating to their memoirs. Two recent episodes reflect the pathetic state of things today.

Copyright in the Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru vested in Indira Gandhi, as Volume 1 declared (1972). As chairman (sic) of the Jawaharlal Nehru Fund, she wrote in the foreword: ‘The official letters and memoranda will also (besides the ‘ephemeral’) not find place here.’6 Fortunately, the General Editor, S. Gopal, ignored this. Being a scholar, however, he did so with rectitude. Volume 19 in the second series (1996), for instance, records in the editorial note access to documents in her possession, referred to as ‘J.N. Collection’, adding: ‘We were also allowed by the Secretariats of the President and the Prime Minister and the Ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, the Press Information Bureau and the National Archives of India to use the material in their possession. Some classified material has necessarily been detected.’ 7 Gopal, thus, acted with impeccable propriety. Incidentally, after Indira Gandhi’s death, the copyright symbol is silent on the person in whom it vested. It says merely ‘All rights reserved’ and ‘enquiries regarding copyright to be addressed to the publishers’, that is, the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund. Does it vest in Sonia Gandhi or her children? The people are entitled to know.

It must be mentioned that very many state papers Jawaharlal Nehru wrote as prime minister are still not in the ‘J.N. Collection’. They include notes to the foreign secretary on the Sino-Indian boundary, to several others on Kashmir and even comments on an Intelligence Bureau note on Internal Security. This collection is, apparently, in Sonia Gandhi’s possession. Hence, her permission to Ian Copland to consult the papers relating to the princes, which he wrote in his official capacity.

Nehru’s Letters to Chief Ministers (1947–1964) was edited by G. Parthasarathi and published by the J.N. Memorial Fund. It very properly ‘approached the Government with a proposal to publish them,’ as Rajiv Gandhi recorded in his Foreword of 5 November 1985. He added: ‘The Government readily agreed.’ The copyright, the five volumes proclaim, vests in the Government of India. Thus in publishing both sets of Nehru’s writings, under different editors, propriety was maintained.8

But if this be the legal position in regard to the Letters to Chief Ministers, can it be otherwise in regard to other papers he wrote in his capacity as prime minister? Sonia Gandhi has no right to hold them in her possession at all, let alone decide whom to accord permission for access to them. Presumably, her power, in that event, will extend also to granting reproduction rights, with or without a fee. Nehru’s papers, written while in office in a public or official capacity, did not at all form part of his estate in law. They cannot be inherited by anyone, by will or otherwise. He had no testamentary power over those papers.

In India, legislation is called for and, more, acquisition by law of state papers of all former ministers and prime ministers, particularly those who participated in the freedom movement; that is, papers written while they held office.

The Constitution of India no longer treats the right to property as a fundamental right. All that Article 300-A says is that ‘no person shall be deprived of his property save by authority of law’. Acquisition of papers written by a person while in public office is not a case of deprivation of private property but of restoration to the state of property that belongs to it, legally and morally.