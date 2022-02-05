Donald Henderson’s 2002 notes on smallpox eradication – and why other viruses are not suitable for eradication

I’m trying to identify a document in which Donald Henderson has explained what he did at this 2010 conference.

In the meantime, I’ll publish what I consider are important writings of Donald Henderson

====

Considerations for Viral Disease Eradication: Lessons Learned and Future Strategies: Workshop

(2002)

SMALLPOX

D.A. Henderson, M.D., M.P.H.

Director, Center for Civilian Biodefense Studies

The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

The eradication of smallpox removed, hopefully forever, one of the greatest of all the world’s plagues. With a 30% fatality rate, smallpox was in a class by itself as a global health problem. Eradication was an extraordinary, cooperative effort involving, under World Health Organization (WHO) leadership, countries throughout the world and perhaps as many as 150,000 field staff at various points during the campaign (Fenner et al., 1988). It dramatically demonstrated the extraordinary cost-benefit ratios that might be achieved with eradication. The total investment in international assistance was just under $100 million; national investments were estimated to be perhaps $200 million. Yet, because vaccination and quarantine measures are no longer necessary, savings of at least $1 billion annually are being realized.

Lessons for Eradication of Other Diseases

Poliomyelitis is generally considered to be the next candidate for eradication, and a heroic effort is now being made to eradicate it. However, given the task yet to be done and the many current uncertainties, it would be presumptuous to forecast a reasonably certain date for polio eradication, its status now being roughly where we were with smallpox some five years before transmission was finally stopped. Thus, as the first lesson from the smallpox campaign, and before indulging in extended discussions about what might or might not be done post-eradication, it would be productive to ascertain whether, in the cold hard light of accumulating experience and available technology, there are reasonable prospects for the eradication of any other disease within the next ten to twenty years.

So far, there have been seven campaigns intended to eradicate an infectious disease globally. The first four failed; only one—smallpox—succeeded; and two are still in progress. Despite the fact that there has been only one success in eradicating a disease, many experts speculate that a wide variety of diseases and conditions should be susceptible to eradication given sufficient resources, effort, and cooperation. However, this is precisely the wrong lesson to be learned from the smallpox campaign.

There were many factors that uniquely favored smallpox eradication:

No other disease has features that made diagnosis and surveillance for infection so easy. Because every infected person had a characteristic rash, the presence or absence of the virus could be determined quickly in every geographic area.

Most transmission was through droplets spread by face-to-face contact, making outbreak containment comparatively easy.

It was one of the few diseases that both confers permanent immunity and has no carrier state or animal reservoir (two important preconditions for the eradication of disease—see Chapter 1).

The smallpox vaccine had many advantageous properties: it was heat-stable and inexpensive; it provided protection with only a single inoculation, it could be administered anytime from birth onward; and, using the new bifurcated needle, vaccination was simply accomplished.

Given the fact that all countries were deeply concerned about smallpox and were regularly vaccinating large numbers of their citizens, it was an eradication program that should have commanded the highest possible political commitment. However, expected voluntary contributions to the program were sparse at best, and inadequate funds seriously hampered the program throughout its first nine years of existence. A number of endemic countries had to be cajoled into undertaking any program at all. On several occasions, the program hung in the balance because of political and social problems and, despite the best efforts of technical staff, could well have suffered serious setbacks that delayed eradication, perhaps indefinitely. Not until seven years into the program were the staff confident that eradication could be achieved, and events as late as 12 months prior to the last case threatened a successful conclusion.

Vaccine played an especially critical role in the success of the smallpox program. The smallpox vaccine had been known since 1798, but not until the end of the 19th century did large quantities become available as a result of growth of the virus on the flank of cows. Transporting it, however, was a problem. Thus, smallpox continued to spread largely unabated in most of the world, except in industrialized countries where sufficiently rapid transport and refrigeration were possible. Finally, in Indonesia in the 1930s, a vaccine that retained potency for periods of six months or more at 37ºC was perfected by air-drying over sulfuric acid. Although often heavily contaminated, take rates of 80%+ were usual. By the end of the 1930s, Indonesia was smallpox-free. A similar product was introduced into a number of French colonies with similarly dramatic results.

In 1967, when the global smallpox campaign began, there were a number of Latin American, east Asian, and African countries where smallpox transmission had been stopped. This was due in large part to the use of the air-dried vaccine or a new freeze-dried product developed in the early 1950s.

Thus, vaccine technology had advanced to the point where eradication was a feasible proposition. Had we been dependent on a vaccine no more heat-stable nor immunogenic than, for example, polio vaccine, the prospects for eradication would have been significantly diminished.

Post-Eradication Strategies

During the course of the eradication campaign, there was very little planning for post-eradication strategies and activities. Procedures were developed for certifying large contiguous geographic areas as smallpox-free, but this was the extent of the effort. In major part, this reflected the belief that the margin for error in the program was small and that all available resources had to be directed toward the goal of interrupting smallpox transmission. Otherwise, there would be no post-eradication era. In fact, transmission continued for one year beyond the date anticipated, when smallpox invaded Somalia, spread throughout the country, and threatened the whole of the Middle East. Not until late 1975, when smallpox was confined to Ethiopia, and the interruption of transmission appeared to be only a matter of months away, were significant efforts made to define post-eradication needs.

In December 1979, the Global Commission for the Certification of Smallpox Eradication, as part of its final report, made 19 recommendations for post-eradication actions (WHO, 1980). The recommendations were subsequently approved by the 1980 World Health Assembly (WHA), after which a special committee, the Orthopoxvirus Committee, regularly met every four years up until recently. Some of the post-eradication actions taken in response to the recommendations are described below.

Vaccine and Vaccination (Recommendations 1–6)

Most countries discontinued routine vaccination by 1982, and all countries by 1984. By that time, countries had also stopped requiring travelers to show certificates of proof of recent smallpox vaccination. A few countries continued to vaccinate their military, but that practice ceased by about 1990.

Seed lot vials of smallpox vaccine were produced at the Rijks Institute (The Netherlands) and distributed to several vaccine production centers for storage to assure that vaccinia virus would be available at several sites, should it ever be needed. Vaccine was also stored in rented cold storage lockers at two locations in Switzerland and regularly retitered to assure that it retained potency, which it did. But the costs of vaccine storage and periodic retitering were considerable, and WHO budgets were under great stress due in large part to the U.S. failure to pay its assessments to the organization. Thus, in 1990, nearly 13 years after the last known case, the committee recommended, perhaps prematurely, that the WHO stockpile be reduced from 200 million doses to 500,000 doses, and that the balance of the vaccine be sent back to its respective donor countries. As of 1999, individual countries reported retaining as much as 80 million doses of vaccine, not all of which has been properly stored or retitered.

Suspect Cases of Smallpox (Recommendations 7, 8)

As anticipated, rumors of possible smallpox cases continued to be reported to WHO. It was considered important that all rumors be thoroughly investigated so as to provide assurance to the international community that there were no further naturally occurring cases. The number of rumors decreased from 30 or so annually in the first two years to 10 per year by 1985, with a scattering of cases thereafter. About half were found to be chickenpox or measles, one-third were erroneous news reports, and the rest, a miscellaneous collection of skin diseases.

Laboratory Retention of Specimens (Recommendations 9–15)

A major concern following eradication was the possible reintroduction of smallpox virus from a laboratory. Limiting the number of laboratories that retained smallpox virus was considered an important step in mitigating the risk of this occurring. In 1975, a survey was undertaken to determine which laboratories might have retained smallpox isolates. All countries and 823 laboratories included in the WHO list of virus laboratories were contacted. Special contacts were made with those laboratories that had published papers over the preceding 25 years indicating that they had grown smallpox virus. A total of 75 laboratories, nearly two-thirds of which were in Europe and the Americas, reported having smallpox virus isolates in 1975.

The comparatively small number of labs is explained by the fact that most virus labs did not process smallpox virus specimens:

Clinical characteristics were sufficient for diagnosis, and laboratory confirmation was seldom required.

Growth on chick chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) was necessary for diagnosis and, in many areas, suitable uncontaminated eggs were extremely difficult to obtain.

Laboratory researchers preferred to work with other orthopox-viruses for which there were suitable animal models for infection.

The need for many countries to develop their own laboratories was diminished because official WHO Collaborating Laboratories provided laboratory services.

Following a request by the WHA that the laboratories destroy their isolates or transfer them to one of the two WHO Collaborating Laboratories, 57 of the 75 reported that they had done so by July 1977. No effort was made by WHO to confirm these reports. It was recognized that laboratories customarily retain microbial isolates for later reference, and that such specimens were not always well-referenced. A search of all deep freezers in the relevant laboratories throughout the world was far beyond the resources of WHO. The objective of mitigation of risk of release of smallpox virus was as much as could be reasonably expected.

In 1978, a laboratory-associated outbreak in Birmingham, England, prompted a number of countries to destroy or transfer isolates to WHO laboratories. By 1980, only six laboratories reported holding the virus but they strenuously resisted parting with specimens. However, by 1983, WHO had reduced this number to two. Both labs were regularly inspected by WHO consultants.

In 1994, the WHO Orthopoxvirus Committee, in a report to the Director General, recommended that the 1995 WHA pass a resolution calling for the destruction of all remaining stocks of smallpox virus in June 1995. By that time, representative strains of variola virus had been prepared as a cloned fragment library and sequenced. A five-year study of monkeypox demonstrated it to be a zoonotic virus which only occasionally infected humans and which was unable to sustain human-to-human transmission (Jezek and Fenner, 1988). No research was known to have been conducted using smallpox virus for at least the past 12 years. In fact, the virus was known to have been grown only at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to produce material for sequencing and to validate diagnostic tests. The WHO laboratory in Moscow ceased research in 1982 and, in a later written report, Dr. Sandakhchiev, Director of the Novosibirsk Laboratory to which the Moscow strains had been sent, asserted that they had undertaken no laboratory studies using variola virus until July 1996. At that time, the only stated reason for retaining the virus was a hypothetical one—perhaps some day, someone would wish to undertake some type of research that would require the intact variola virus. Weighing the risks associated with retaining it against a hypothetical scientific need, the committee, supported by five major scientific societies that had been explicitly consulted, recommended its destruction.

As concerns grew about the use of smallpox as a biological weapon, scientists from a number of nations argued that the virus should be retained for research purposes to develop an anti-viral drug or improved vaccine. It was generally recognized that to do so would be costly and, even if a product were produced, its effectiveness in humans could not be determined. In 1999, WHA delegates voted to defer a final decision on the destruction of the virus until 2002. Additionally, the United States contracted for 40 million vaccine doses to be produced for use in an emergency.

What Lessons Does the Smallpox Eradication Experience Provide?

Disease eradication is extremely difficult even when, as in the case of smallpox, the disease is severe, a heat-stable, highly effective single-dose vaccine is available, and the epidemiological characteristics are as close to ideal as one might wish.

The direct implications of a failed eradication program can be significant. For most diseases, the cost of eradication is far greater than that of control (see Chapter 1 for definitions of eradication and control). Unless eradication is achieved within a finite time, and control measures can be stopped or significantly decreased, the added costs of eradication will not be recouped. Moreover, experience has shown that failed eradication programs in most areas, although resulting in better control while special measures are in place, gradually revert to a pre-eradication status as special funds and interest fade.

For sometime after the declaration of eradication, the only likely sources for the reintroduction of smallpox virus were from victims exhumed from the tundra or escape from the laboratory. In either case, it was felt that the outbreaks would be small and readily containable. Use of smallpox as a biological weapon was considered to be unlikely, but potentially catastrophic if outbreaks were to occur. The fact that the Soviet Union, during the 1980s, had engaged in a massive research and development program to produce smallpox virus as a biological weapon heightened this concern.

Persuading most laboratories to destroy or transfer smallpox virus to WHO Collaborating Laboratories posed few problems. A few objected strongly, and cooperation was achieved only with difficulty. In 1999, the WHA, passed unanimously a resolution which reads as follows: “1) Strongly reaffirms the decision of previous Assemblies that the remaining stocks of variola virus should be destroyed; 2) Decides to authorize temporary retention up to not later than 2002 and subject to annual review by the World Health Assembly of the existing stocks of variola virus…”

It was evident during the smallpox program that a failed eradication effort could have serious repercussions for other global initiatives. Financial support for smallpox eradication was problematic throughout its course, largely because of a failed WHO-sponsored global malaria eradication program after the investment of more than $2 billion. Thus, the credibility of expert public health advice was at a low ebb, and most countries did not want any involvement with another eradication fiasco.

Sustaining interest and support among countries was extremely difficult, especially after a nil incidence was achieved. Each country was understandably anxious to transfer money and manpower to deal with other critical health problems as soon as possible. They were not enthusiastic about sustaining two or more years of intensive surveillance to confirm that eradication had been achieved. This needs to be borne in mind for eradication campaigns that would need to be phased-in over a long period.

In brief, eradication is not a program to be undertaken lightly. To do so before the necessary technology is clearly in hand and before the practicability of eradication has been demonstrated in the field is an invitation for costly failure and, more importantly, a loss of professional public health and medical credibility.