Australia’s INFECTION FATALITY RATE FOR COVID IS 0.0935% – exactly as the seasonal flu

Preliminary analysis of 804,104 covid cases from 26 November 2021 to 29 January 2022 in NSW

I’ve been sent this analysis by someone who wishes to remain anonymous: Spreadsheet – XLSX

Source data:

COVID-19 WEEKLY SURVEILLANCE IN NSW, EPIDEMIOLOGICAL WEEK 04 ENDING 29 JANUARY 2022, Published 14 February 2022, viewed 18 February 2022

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Documents/covid-19-surveillance-report-20220214.pdf

2016 Census QuickStats NSW, People — demographics & education, Age, Published 23 October 2017, viewed 18 February 2022

https://quickstats.censusdata.abs.gov.au/census_services/getproduct/census/2016/quickstat/1

MY COMMENTS AND THE PRELIMINARY CONCLUSIONS FROM THIS ANALYSIS

This is a VERY LARGE SAMPLE SIZE so its results are likely to be very robust, even though it only reflects a quarter of Australia’s population.

I’ve not had much time to look into this but had a moment to ask a few questions. I’d like those who have the skill and the time, to look into this preliminary analysis and help confirm its accuracy.

Issue 1: I had a question re: the PDF table at page 1 which shows that the total cases between the 26 Nov and 29 Jan are 986,477 – whereas the spreadsheet has 803,104.

Response received: The 183,373 missing cases were confirmed positives with RATs between 12 – 19th January, demographic data wasn’t available for RATs until 20th January. The report does state that these cases were included in the clinical outcomes data but as you can see from the chart on page 9 of the government report, they weren’t included in the clinical severity by vaccination status which is what I was looking at specifically so I left the cohort out. I can’t see a way to include the group without the clinical outcomes data. That is fine by me.

Issue 2: There was another question I had regarding allocation of the the “unknown status” group.

The analyst has allocatee as per the standardised average of the percentage vaccinated across the vaccinated age groups (95.60%, 83.50%, 45.80%). That’s also fine by me.

Issue 3: My hope for further analysis: It would be great to do this for the entire pandemic period, from January 2020.

Summary results:



1. Overall infection fatality rate is equivalent to seasonal flu

IFR = 0.0935% – this is similar to UK’s calculation of 0.096% – EXACTLY in the range of seasonal flu.

Yes, without the vaccine it would have probably been a little higher, maybe 0.2% – that’s barely in the range of the Asian or Hong Kong flu: nowhere near the Spanish flu that Scamo has claimed.

2. There are MINOR differences in case susceptibility/ hospitalisation/ deaths between vaxxed and unvaxxed

See Powerpoint.

If cases and hospitalisation are the issue, then being unvaccinated is probably better than being vaccinated. This makes a complete mockery of the idea of vaccine mandates.

If deaths are the issue (which it should be) then the vaccinated are definitely better off. [Of course, we will need to discount this benefit with the side-effects and other harms, including deaths, from vaccines.]

Overall, the vaccines have probably saved a few lives in Australia – but the need for any of the totalitarian measures (including vaccine mandates) is refuted by ALL the data and ALL the science. Lockdowns and vaccine mandates are CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY. The extra lockdown deaths, the fewer children in Australia, the damage to lifetime earnings of Australia’s children, the mental health harms to millions – all these are CRIMES.