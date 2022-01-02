Vandana Shiva’s involvement in Sri Lanka’s attempt to massacre its own people

Vandana was behind the ban on fertilisers in Sri Lanka which has cut down their crops by 40%, forced them to lift the ban and BEG India both for money (credit) and food. She would GLADLY KILL MILLIONS.

Vandana ideology is GENOCIDAL. I’ve explained her roots elsewhere – for those interested.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/whats-behind-the-science-denial-of-anti-gm-activists/

VANDANA SHIVA’S LINKS WITH SRI LANKA

So my hunch was correct! Vandana Shiva owns this Sri Lankan disaster. See message from a Sri Lankan scientists. Apparently @drvandanashiva has been advising the SL government on how to engineer this ag disaster in their country. Vandana Shiva should be put on “No-Fly” list! pic.twitter.com/tN2uwslOoj — Channa Prakash (@AgBioWorld) September 4, 2021

Here, the idiotic Vandana Shiva gloats how she helped Sri Lanka to ban fertilizer and pesticides. She will go down in history as Lysenko 2.0 https://t.co/nx440tEf9f — Channa Prakash (@AgBioWorld) September 4, 2021

#SriLanka has already banned all chemicals and announced a transition to 100% Organic Sri Lanka

Let us all join hands with Sri Lanka, the #Swiss & every community taking steps towards a #PoisonFree #PoisonCartelFree world for our health & the health of the planet @NavdanyaInt https://t.co/6VO87kLzUZ — Dr. Vandana Shiva (@drvandanashiva) June 11, 2021

Vandana is a hypnotist and uses charming words like “seed sovereignty” and “clean earth”. But she is like a dangerous cult leader – and has already wiped out millions of tons of foodgrain in Sri Lanka which followed her into her mental ditch. Very dangerous indeed!

Good rational science and public policy can’t be made on such hypnotic words. It needs hard proof and evidence. I’ve personally seen farmers in India who showed me how badly they were fleeced by “organic” hype. They used organic techniques in one plot, and normal techniques in another. The organic plants were a micro- and stunted version of their normal crops. Organic is a disaster for the world because it will also require massive deforestation in order to be able to produce the food we need with its ultra-low productivity