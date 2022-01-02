Thoughts on economics and liberty

2nd January 2022

Vandana Shiva’s involvement in Sri Lanka’s attempt to massacre its own people

Vandana was behind the ban on fertilisers in Sri Lanka which has cut down their crops by 40%, forced them to lift the ban and BEG India both for money (credit) and food. She would GLADLY KILL MILLIONS.

Vandana ideology is GENOCIDAL. I’ve explained her roots elsewhere – for those interested.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/whats-behind-the-science-denial-of-anti-gm-activists/

and

Dossier on Vandana Shiva – a foreign-funded violence-supporting saboteur who can’t identify a rice plant

VANDANA SHIVA’S LINKS WITH SRI LANKA

 

[Screenshot] – in case she deletes her tweet.

Vandana is a hypnotist and uses charming words like “seed sovereignty” and “clean earth”. But she is like a dangerous cult leader – and has already wiped out millions of tons of foodgrain in Sri Lanka which followed her into her mental ditch. Very dangerous indeed!

Good rational science and public policy can’t be made on such hypnotic words. It needs hard proof and evidence. I’ve personally seen farmers in India who showed me how badly they were fleeced by “organic” hype. They used organic techniques in one plot, and normal techniques in another. The organic plants were a micro- and stunted version of their normal crops. Organic is a disaster for the world because it will also require massive deforestation in order to be able to produce the food we need with its ultra-low productivity

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!, Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial