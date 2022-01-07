The inevitable failure of the government-owned and managed health system in Australia

Snow Leopard wrote this on Telegram;

In December I had an “elective” surgery. A spinal fusion after a decade of debilitating chronic pain and my final 6 months leading up to my surgery struggling to walk. Slowly but surely it took everything from me in spite of me fighting tooth and nail against it. I’m under 40, slim fit and healthy. I had to fight multiple times during the pandemic to access in hospital treatment such as denervation procedures. I’m fortunate my pain management team went in to bat for me but also, I am not in the public system, which has been a disaster since long before covid. I have family who work in the public system (or did before losing their job due to not being covid vaxxed) and hospital wait lists have been years long since way before coronavirus hit our shores.

Seeing what is happening in NSW with so called “elective” surgeries once again, my heart is honestly breaking. I can imagine what those people who were waiting on the relief and return of quality of life these surgeries bring would be feeling and also, based on the conversations I’ve had with my medical team, the frustration of the surgeons and specialists themselves in having to see their patients suffer.

The nurses on my surgical ward at a large private hospital in Melbourne expressed their frustration to me while I was there in December at having been furloughed during the last lockdown for months while elective surgeries were stopped, with a handful of covid patients coming in, they were sitting at home doing nothing. None I spoke to agreed with the vaccine mandates either and were really pissed about what the government was doing.

Anyway, I’m sitting at home recovering from my own surgery and feeling awful, understanding all too well the terrible day 1000s of people have just been thrown into. The hurt of having the government deem your health and your pain irrelevant is a nasty business. I was at a point where I would have thrown myself off a bridge if my procedure had been cancelled. Two years of my business being shut, being forced to sell my home, unable to work, burning through my savings… It was all too much. I can only imagine that those who continue to support these measures are not really going through much in their own lives but for the rest of us, outside of covid, life has continued to march on and I’d like to think that everyone’s health matters as much as those who will be impacted by covid. How wrong this thinking appears to be.

If you know anyone in NSW who was scheduled for an “elective” procedure, reach out to them.

—

NSW president of the Australian Medical Association Dr Danielle McMullen said the decision to suspend surgery was “inevitable” given the impact of rising case numbers on the hospital system “but not unavoidable”.

“Elective surgery is not ‘unnecessary surgery’, it is serious medical care and delaying that care impacts on the quality of life for many Australians,” she said.

“Elective surgery shouldn’t be a tap that government turns ‘on’ and ‘off’ to cover for serious cracks in our healthcare system.”

