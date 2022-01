Noting some references cited by those who oppose ALL vaccines (i.e. the genuine anti-vaxxers)

Dr. Paul Thomas (a pediatrician in USA) – study about the health of vaccinated children as opposed to unvaccinated children –

Some others referring to Children’s Health defence.

The High Wire.

Dissolving Illusions by Dr Suzanne Humphries – and watch her videos on polio or small pox.

Dr Judy Wilyman and her book Vacci-nation.