My Telegram comments regarding the current state of affairs in Australia

COMMENT 1

The vast majority of comments of Australians on social media re: Djockovic confirm exactly what is happening here in India – that people never look at any data that contradicts their belief. The majority of Australians don’t want him in Australia despite the virus already being there – stopping him can’t stop the virus: such viruses can NEVER be stopped in perpetuity. AND they ignore the fact that Djockovic has very strong immunity to covid since he had it last year. AND he is young, therefore with a very low chance of harm from covid. He poses no risk whatsoever to Australia but hysterical people are behaving as if he is a national enemy.

That’s because most Australians have long ago formed the belief that covid is the biggest pandemic in human history. They are not going to change their mind any time soon until that belief is directly – and repeatedly – attacked.

Sadly, and I must say this again since it is ultimately a matter of life and death for Australia, that UAP with its millions has to date not been interested in attacking this underlying belief, it is focused on going down the vaccine/ivermectin rabbitholes; in fact, most opposition groups have been doing that, as well. When people say that ivermectin could have saved “thousands” of lives, they actually reinforce the public’s belief that this is a huge and deadly pandemic. – I therefore predict now that Australia will suffer this Great Hysteria even longer, maybe for many years. Obsessive people on both sides.

I’ve kept up a laser-like focus only on one issue: the magnitude of the pandemic. Until all Australians come on the same page on this issue, they will not listen to anything else.

Share this brochure if you can: https://bit.ly/3GRqkFv

COMMENT 2

We must give credit where it is due. Aussie politicians have so successfully terrorised and psyched the country that people are now eating out of their hand and behaving like a perfectly hypnotised crowd. The grossly exaggerated response of Australians against Djockovic must give Scamo and Dan comfort that their parliamentary seats are secure for yet another term.

Craig Kelly will lose his seat, is my firm prediction – if he doesn’t change tack right now. He only has 2 months to make a mark. He has failed to read the writing on the wall – that a fearful people won’t listen to him about ivermectin and vaccine safety. He has gone down rabbitholes from which there is no political hope of return.

COMMENT 3

I’ve spent 10 minutes to compile an illustrative list of comments from Australians re: Djockovic.

The writing is on the wall: THE FREEDOM PARTIES HAVE COMPREHENSIVELY FAILED TO STOP THE FEAR AND HYSTERIA. That’s because 99% of them have focused entirely on ivermectin/vaccines – doing that has actually INCREASED the levels of hysteria among the average person. The people of Australia consider anyone who doesn’t take a vaccine to be an enemy of the nation. We are not far away now from the next step: cleansing of the unvaccinated. Already in Canada politicians are starting to use highly divisive and punitive language: we are getting there.

The tragedy is that all this could be fixed even now in 1 month of mass advertising of the sort I had sent to Craig Kelly months ago when he joined UAP and had the money to do so. But no! No one wants to stop the hysteria. They are themselves hysterical (but in a different way).

Enjoy the Great Hysteria, folks!