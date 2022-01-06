Thoughts on economics and liberty

6th January 2022

How Australians have responded to Djockovic: the Great Hysteria continues unabated.

This is just a TINY selection of tweets:

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!, Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial