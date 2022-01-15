Gigi Foster’s Voices against lockdowns – (11) 15 January 2022

I had published the tenth newsletter here. The 11th newsletter from Gigi Foster, below.

Dear all,

Things have been heating up fast, on both sides of this fight of our lives. Australia’s incompetent, inhumane, hyper-politicised, multi-headed covidocracy has embarrassed the country on the world stage via its treatment of the world’s number one men’s tennis player. The reactions of the Australian public to this debacle have demonstrated some of the most benighted elements of Australian culture. The US Supreme Court has thrown out most of President Biden’s covid vaccine mandate (while allowing it to stand for healthcare work subsidised by the federal government), other legal victories have been emerging, and just today it became possible to cross into Queensland over state borders unencumbered by covid regulations. In what I hope are the death throes of the covid compliance ideology (though some outlets are more pessimistic), several world leaders have begun “othering” unvaccinated people in their speeches.

Cracks in the covid narrative have been gaining increasingly mainstream coverage, with accompanying anger and confusion, around the world. The covid resistance in Australia and worldwide has been gaining in numbers, courage, and determination. One by one, people who for myriad reasons have finally reached their breaking points have begun adding their individual voices to resistance groups communicating, collaborating, and fighting to hold our institutions to account for the immoral restrictions issued over the past two years. The realisation is dawning that a better future will not just drop from the sky, but must be dreamt of, argued for and built, by good people who are willing to pay the costs of these actions.

Although some setbacks have occurred in spite of courageous voices over the three months since I last wrote, I am increasingly hopeful that 2022 will bring the restoration of our basic pre-covid freedoms in Australia – the freedom for all people to show our faces in public, to celebrate, worship, and mourn together in groups of any number and in any proximity in or out of doors, to conduct our businesses, ply our trades, attend our schools, receive medical help, and travel where we like without first being required to submit to medical procedures of dubious social efficacy that may be seriously harmful to us personally, to protest peacefully against government policies with which we disagree – and all of this without the crippling uncertainty created by the spectre of new covid-excused directives that might be handed down at any moment by those in authority and impinge once again on our freedom. Recognising for themselves the bankruptcy of the justifications for so many actions taken, those in positions of power will slowly creep away, hopeful of escaping justice, but some will be held to account and the first stirrings of true reckonings of what has happened here will begin. Our social and economic resources will shift perceptibly from checking, enforcing, cowering, and punishing to caring, healing, learning, and working at what each of us does best. Such are my hopes for the new year.

Let me begin this missive with contributions from several internationally prominent personalities and courageous thinkers.

Some inspiring work by the Australian covid resistance:

Some recent interviews I’ve given:

On the Discernable podcast with Matt Wong: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDgDWaXWeyY

On the Ivor Cummins podcast: https://thefatemperor.com/australia-new-zealand-update-professor-gigi-foster-expains-lockdown-reality/ (also see his “Covid Chronicles”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/g5PLJF9mcpdK/)

With Voices for Freedom in New Zealand: https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Gigi-Foster-An-Economists-Perspective:b

A compilation of evidence about the negative benefits of restricting freedoms, by my beloved publisher The Brownstone Institute, which continues to print excellent articles about our time: https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-400-studies-on-the-failure-of-compulsory-covid-interventions/

Mainstream Australian and international media channels giving voice to arguments for more sensible policy settings:

From the academy:

My colleague at UNSW, psychology professor Joe Forgas, interviewed on the psychology of populism

The attached paper by Bagus et al on mass hysteria

An encouraging new initiative in the US: https://dc.hillsdale.edu/Academy-for-Science-and-Freedom/Overview/

More resistance groups with which to join forces:

www.gaihh.org (for mental health professionals), which has just put out two videos described by their creators below:

MSM & The Magician’s Toolbox: has psychology has been used to manipulate the public’s levels of fear and compliance? https://rumble.com/vrwd33-gaihh-c19-and-psychology-msm-and-the-magicians-toolbox.html

Psychology & BIG PHARMA: from 4 psychs who have worked in the industry: https://rumble.com/vrwdz1-gaihh-c19-and-psychology-psych-and-big-pharma-an-insiders-guide.html

All other GAIHH videos can be found at https://rumble.com/c/GAIHH

Evidence of what too much power and money do to people: https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635.full

…and the powerful will censor dissent, while promoting stories favourable to themselves, in other dimensions too (e.g., https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2021/12/03/twitter-censors-a-content-from-a-respected-medical-conference-that-americans-deserve-to-know-n1538693, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCOn74_PMJg, https://www.rt.com/usa/543684-emails-fauci-collins-herd-immunity/)

…and sometimes they really go off the deep end: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/video/2021/nov/22/stuff-it-shove-it-a-furious-michael-gunner-calls-out-those-against-vaccine-mandates-video

…in spite of which, some governments in the world are producing sane messages, and some Australian politicians and political groups are reaching out to supporters of sane lines on covid: https://www.georgechristensen.com.au/freedom, https://mailchi.mp/alexantic/freedom; https://votegap.com/2021/11/24/letter-of-response-to-a-workplace-direction-to-vaccinate

…yet because of which, initiatives like this are promising: https://www.newdemocracy.com.au/

…and the powerful cannot hide everything forever: https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/news/pfizer-document-concedes-that-there-is-a-large-increase-in-types-of-adverse-event-reaction-to-its-vaccine/

Some musings about effective protesting: https://comments.bmartin.cc/2021/12/30/on-covid-protesting/

Inspiring stories, groups (including some to join), and analysis from overseas:

A few other local pieces of note:

https://www.wgtn.ac.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0011/1983899/r-covid-vaccine-mandates.pdf (my fellow economist Martin T Lally, author of this piece of analysis subjecting New Zealand’s lockdown policies to a cost-benefit analysis, turns his attention to the question of whether the vaccines mandates can be justified on a cost-benefit basis)

https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2021/11/all-cost-no-known-benefit/

https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/12/covid-notes-9/

https://edition.pagesuite.com/popovers/dynamic_article_popover.aspx?artguid=ae42a573-7bb1-4994-b492-cb2d69a91ad4

https://spectator.com.au/2021/12/the-tides-gone-out/ (better late than never, Judith Sloan calls out most of my profession for its abrogation of responsibilities during this period)

More new platforms and channels:

Resistance art to uplift and inspire you:

Finally, in 2022 our main task will be to coordinate effectively with one another as we seek to rebuild our society. To that end, in addition to doing simple things like distributing homemade fliers around our neighbourhoods (see attached for one example, “Rochelle Print”, created by another resistance member), I would like to piggyback upon this newsletter to connect people. Are you a local resistance group leader – in your occupation, your workplace, or your community – based in Australia? Would you like me to advertise your activities, your general location, and a way for interested others to contact you in future missives of this newsletter? If so, please let me know. Also, if you are based in Sydney and interested in meeting up in person with like-minded others, please write and tell me this. I will never share the Voices Against Lockdowns mailing list with anyone else, or use any email address on it for any purpose other than these newsletters without the holder’s explicit permission. As always, I welcome and will act promptly on any requests to be removed from this mailing list, to which I continue to send these missives as part of my educational outreach duties to the Australian taxpayers who fund my job.

We will get through this, speaking out and working together.

gigi