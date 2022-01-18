Getting rid of socialism that’s found in India’s Preamble – further notes

I’ve been making notes on this topic for quite some time.

India’s 42nd amendment to the Constitution is ultra vires, illegal

Draft Writ Petition to the Supreme Court of India against compulsion for political parties to swear by the “principles of socialism”

Record of actions/ PILs against socialism in India’s preamble/ ROP Act

FURTHER NOTES

In the D.S. Nakara & Others vs Union Of India, 1982, the Supreme Court ruled that the Preamble to the Constitution envisages the establishment of a socialist republic. The basic framework of socialism is to provide a decent standard of life to the working people and especially provide security from cradle to grave.

this – in case it was not noted earlier: Petition against term “socialist” in Constitution rejected

[a few weeks ago Sanjiv Agarwal explained what actually happened in 2010. Basically the court forced the withdrawal of the application on the ground that only a political party would need to make such a petition. I’m of the view at this stage that such a petition by any party will fail since the court tends to make such a general and wishy-washy interpretation of the word socialism. Best at this stage to keep educating the people, and one day, when the people are ready, the court will also be ready.]

keywords

supreme court, socialism, preamble