Thoughts on economics and liberty

12th January 2022

From the Great Hysteria to the Great Insanity

Some comments:

https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/3175

https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/3176

Insanity has two definitions: (1) When we forget the basic concept of proportionality, (2) When we do the same thing again and again (e.g. lockdowns) and expect different results.

The Great Hysteria is now firming up as a long term mental disorder to be known as The Great Insanity.

 

Sanjeev Sabhlok

One thought on “From the Great Hysteria to the Great Insanity
  1. Melroy C.F.Fernandes

    There is a method to this madness. It seems to have been carefully conceptualized,planned and is being executed. Where we are headed only the planners know. Maybe an amalgamation of 1984 + the 1956 short story “The Minority Report” by Philip K. Dick(made famous by the Hollywood movie) + God knows what else.

    It will be a relief if I am totally wrong and we are all just living in a dream.

     

