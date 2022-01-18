18th January 2022
Article 32 as a gateway to the (now non-existent) Fundamental Rights
“soul of the Constitution and the very heart of it”
This article was considered by the Constituent Assembly on 9 December, 1948 [See this or this]. At that time it was Article 25 and became Article 32 in the final Constitution
Ambedkar said:
“Now, Sir, I am very glad that the majority of those who spoke on this article have realised the importance and the significance of this article. If I was asked to name any particular article in this Constitution as the most important–an article without which this Constitution would be a nullity–I could not refer to any other article except this one. It is the very soul of the Constitution and the very heart of it and I am glad that the House has realised its importance.”