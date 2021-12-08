Who’s who in the Indian farmers union zoo

Shetkari Sanghatana

We know everything about this. (I’ve started this website recently, with the expectation that someone from SS will provide content). This is the freedom-demanding association of farmers.

But is has split over the years. Only the Ghanwat branch continues to abide by the principles propounded by Sharad Joshi.

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS)

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws “seems to be right” to avoid “unwarranted controversies and conflicts”. It, however, lashed out at the farmer leaders, saying their “arrogant attitude” to continue with their protest was not beneficial for small farmers. [Source]

Bharatiya Kisan Union

This is the most confusing “union” of all. It has been going on for a long time with many branches. This wikipedia entry is partially helpful.

Further, “speaking to ThePrint, Mann, a former Rajya Sabha MP, said his selection to the panel put off members of the BKU (Mann), adding that they have since formed a separate faction called the BKU (Punjab)” (source)

And of course Tikait claims he is from BKU as well:

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said that as many as 500 farmers will reach the national capital on 30 tractors on 29 November. [source]

Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of over 40 farmers’ outfits [source]

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unions, spearheading the agitation against the three agriculture laws, has welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision but said they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) strongly condemned the statement of the leader of Anil Ghanwat, President, Shetkari Sanghatana on farm bills, who is a staunch supporter of Modi government, said Satnam Singh Pannu, Punjab President. [Source]

All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC)

All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee

For the above two, see this.

Some other people

Chaudhary Birender Singh, senior BJP leader

Backing the farmers’ demand for legalised MSP, Chaudhary Birender Singh, senior BJP leader and grandson of iconic farm leader Sir Chottu Ram, told The Wire that India can’t achieve a $5-trillion economy by ignoring its farmers. He said that a few months ago, a farmer leader from the SKM had also agreed to the fact that it was difficult for any government to buy every grain at MSP.

“The issue here is to prevent the distress sales of the farmer and to give him an adequate return on his crops. The best way to deal with it is to make MSP a yardstick or a benchmark below which no one, be it the government or the private sector, should be allowed to procure the farmers’ produce,” he said. [source]