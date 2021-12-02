What are the arguments of the socialists regarding farm laws/ MSP?

Time permitting I’m planning to write a 3-4 part article demolishing the ridiculous arguments of the socialists. There is no end to their stupidity so I can’t obviously spend time on each and every concoction that they cook up. But at least the big ones.

BACKGROUND

https://www.thequint.com/explainers/what-is-msp-which-states-benefit-from-procurement-legal-basis-and-protests

https://scroll.in/article/973762/modi-insists-farm-bills-have-nothing-to-do-with-msp-so-why-are-farmers-protesting

“Why is the government running away from giving legal responsibility for MSP? Who will take the responsibility for MSP outside the ‘Mandi’?” Randeep Surjewala said. [source]

This is a placeholder post where I’ll compile the source arguments and videos, and finally consider how to assemble the arguments. Some of this research might prove useful if and when Anil Ghanwat’s challenge to a debate is accepted by Rakesh Tikait.

Tikait’s demands

“MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce so that every farmer of the country can be guaranteed the MSP announced by the government for their entire crop. Withdraw the draft ‘Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021’,” [Source]

Avik Saha’s arguments [html]

Vivek Gupta’s arguments

Yogendra Yadav’s arguments

The Modi committee report?

The PM should give an answer on the MSP demand that he had supported as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2011, Tikait said. He said Modi was part of a committee that had suggested to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that a law guaranteeing MSP was required. “The report of this committee is lying in the PMO. There is no need for a new committee… You implement your own committee report,” Tikait said. [Source]

METHODS USED BY TIKAIT

Pushing Sharad Joshi down a stage Threatening to demolish warehouses. Rakesh Tikait calls for demolishing godowns being built by private companies if Centre does not repeal Farm Laws

SOME PIECES THAT ARGUE AGAINST LEGAL MSP

Why MSP is not a solution

Why legal guarantee for MSP — the other demand of protesting farmers — is a lose-lose proposal

Why making MSP a legal right is a bad idea

‘Legalizing MSP spells doom for mkt, implies takeover of trade by govt’