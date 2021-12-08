The court-released Pfizer post-market report doesn’t tell us anything new

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) have managed to get Pfizer to publish its analysis of adverse reactions to the vaccine.

A key extract below:



This is not new information – it was widely available in the public domain through VAERS and other such databases.

Pfizer says: “This cumulative case review does not raise new safety issues. Surveillance will continue”.

The same limitations of VAERS that I’ve discussed earlier apply to this analysis.

Further, the problem in this published Pfizer report is that the denominator (which would tell us about the proportions) has been hidden from public view – but is likely to be in the hundreds of millions of doses administered till 28 February 2021. It has been hidden because it is presumably “commercial-in-confidence” information.

This might not be the final death knell for these vaccines – which should never have been offered to the younger people given the risks. Those taking the vaccine should be informed of these risks. That’s the main thing. Plus I believe that the fact that 10k+ claims for compensation have been lodged in Australia is sufficient to stop the vaccine rollout.