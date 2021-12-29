29th December 2021
Sign this to demand an end to covid atrocities against children.
I’m delighted that Prof. Bhaskaran Raman of IIT Mumbai is not sitting on the sidelines and complaining.
He has helped organise a “chain” by which parents and everyone else who cares for children’s health and well-being can join to demand an “immediate end to ongoing disproportionate and hugely harmful disruptions to childrens’ lives.
While this is for the children of India (most of whom have still not been allowed to attend in-person school for 2 years), this is also valid for every other country (except Sweden, where no such atrocities were perpetrated on children).
Sign up at:
dear sir . please see that NO vaccine should be given to children because they all will be dead and tell me where to sign