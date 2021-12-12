No, there shall never be a mandatory global digital ID on my watch

NO, WE MUST NEVER ALLOW THIS EXTREME TRAVESTY: A GLOBAL DIGITAL ID MANDATED BY THE GOVERNMENT.

1984 is here, on steroids. Far more intrusive and abusive than Orwell could have ever imagined.

What Stacey Rudin has pointed out today is extremely discouraging: that governments and private companies are working on a mandatory digital wallet. I confirmed this from this McKinsey site.

See these unrolled Tweets from Stacey (I’ve converted into plain text below).

Here’s the video she cites and the transcript that I’ve generated via YouTube:

TRANSCRIPT

Hello everyone. Meet Lucy, student in psychology and me – her digital ID wallet issued by the government – to offer a wide range of identity services.

In fact, I’m a handy way of proving and protecting her identity both online and face to face.

Let’s have a closer look at what I can do.

I can help governments to better communicate with citizens.

Right now I’m reminding Lucy of the appointment she needs to schedule for her mandatory vaccination.

Time to go to her exam. Lucy is a bit stressed out. I’m here to make it easy for her to prove she is the right candidate with a quick and secure connection between her phone and the examiners.

Exam passed successfully. Quick stop at the doctors before celebrating. And no time to lose. On the way Lucy uses me to declare her passport lost.

She needs it for her upcoming road trip. No issue. She can request an emergency digital passport without having to go to the authority office. I make official admin a lot smoother, and that’s not all.

I can also help Lucy request a birth certificate, pay her taxes, or prove who she is when onboarding to new services such as opening a bank account.

I allow Lucy to certify her health care coverage entitlement. She’s able to decide whether to authorize the doctor to access her medical records or not, ensuring her control over her personal data.

Lucy needs one more thing before being all set for her trip to Australia: renting a car. I help her share her driver’s license credentials online so that she doesn’t have to wait hours in a queue to collect the car when she gets to Brisbane. The rental company benefits from secure and accurate information and Lucy from a smooth experience.

Lucy’s friends are waiting for her inside the bar.

To allow her to get in I simply generate a QR code that proves Lucy is old enough, so she doesn’t have to share all her ID details with the bar staff. So, yes, I’m Lucy’s best companion I protect her identity and official credentials wherever she goes.

I provide secured access to public and private services and allow her to have full control over her data privacy. In other words, I give the right access to the right data to the right person.

I am also trusted by governments to best support countries’ digital transformation, fight against ID fraud and deliver smooth public services.

I am the Thales digital ID wallet.

STACEY RUDIN’S TWEETS

Thales is a French multinational company that designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security markets:

In Oct. 2020, governments across the globe were signaling agreement to this first revolution without bloodshed, the transformation of Western societies into a monstrous caricature of Singapore led by the EU, BIS, IMF, and UN. Thales published this video. /6

At the time, no vaccine for “covid” was EUA’d anywhere, and half the US was refusing to touch Trump’s potential Warpspeed vaccines. All politicians worldwide gave assurances that vaccines would be offered on a voluntary basis to the elderly–no mandates were on the table. /7

Yet check out the transcript of Thales’s video.

“Hello. Meet Lucy, student in psychology, and me, her digital ID wallet issued by the government to offer a wide range of identity services. I’m a handy way of proving and protecting her identity, both online and face-to-face.” /8

Let’s have a closer look at what I can do. I can help governments to better communicate with citizens. Right now I’m reminding Lucy of the appointment she needs to schedule for her *mandatory vaccination.* /9

“Quick stop at the doctors before celebrating and no time to lose. On the way Lucy uses me to declare her passport lost. She needs it for her upcoming road trip. No issue. She can request an emergency *digital passport* without having to go to the authority office. /10

I make official admin a lot smoother, and I can also help Lucy request a birth certificate, *pay her taxes,* or prove who she is when onboarding new services such as *opening a bank account.* I allow Lucy to certify her *healthcare coverage* entitlement. /11

One more thing before Lucy departs to Australia. Renting a car. I help her share her *driver’s license* online so that she doesn’t have to wait hours in a queue to collect the car when she gets to Brisbane. The rental company benefits from secure and accurate information… /12

…and Lucy has a smooth experience.

Lucy’s friends are waiting for her inside a bar. To allow her to get in I simply *generate a QR code* that proves Lucy is old enough so she doesn’t have to share all her ID details with the bar staff.

So, yes, I’m Lucy’s best companion. /13

I am also trusted by governments to best support *countries’ digital transformation,* fight against ID fraud, and deliver smooth public services.

I am the Thales digital ID wallet.”

What a coincidence!

Before mandatory vaccines were floated, Thales knew they were coming. /14

Thales was also prepared for digital passports, connected to bank accounts & other financial services, & for major impacts of these digital IDs on mobility–up to & including access to bars.

How do they get citizens to agree to swipe a QR code to eat a meal?

Who is Thales? /15

Thales is a French multinational company that designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security markets:

It is partially state-owned by the French government. / 16

Thales has operations in more than 56 countries; 80,000 employees; & 2019 revenue of €18.4 billion. As of 2017, it is the 8th largest defense contractor in the world. 55% of its total sales are military sales.

In short, Thales is a major player in the security complex. /17

Essentially, Thales is a branch of the French government deeply entrenched in geopolitical activities.

In June 2021, the EU Commission announced a Digital ID wallet for all Europeans:

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_2663

The announcement tries to paint this as an optional document. /18

In reality, it’s all about the money:

https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/policies/eidas-regulation

Taxes. Opening bank accounts. Financial services. Mobility.

“The eIDAS Regulation is a milestone towards creating a predictable regulatory environment…” /19

Do coincidence theorists posit that Thales was not involved, along with the French government, in planning a means to get citizens to do something as radical as swipe QR credentials to get into a bar? To agree to regular, mandatory adult vaccinations in order to get that code? /20

Do coincidence theorists really believe that a randomly-occurring pandemic swooped in just at the perfect time, when all of this technology was prepared and ready to use? That governments could have simply offered it up with no pretense and citizens would have complied? /21

Let’s give these stubborn coincidence theorists yet more to think about.

On the morning of February 23, 2017, Bernard Cazeneuve, French Prime Minister, cut the ribbon at Wuhan P4 Biological Security Lab during the last leg of his journey to China.

Cazeneuve said the P4 lab is a landmark of cooperation between France and China. It will play a role as the bridge head for both countries in coping with emerging infectious diseases. The P4 lab, completed in January 2015 with efforts from Institut Mérieux… /23

…is part of the implementation of the Intergovernmental Agreement on Emerging Infectious Diseases, signed in 2014 by China & France.

Coincidence theorists will deny a connection between this & the emergence of “Covid”-the perfect ruse for introduction of Lucy’s digital ID. /24

What’d happen to Lucy if she missed her appointment, or refused the mandatory vaccine?

As the avatar says, “I allow.” Or not.

The YouTube page of the Thales video has dislikes hidden & comments off. A snapshot 3 months ago captured the comments then:

archive.md/hJVzD