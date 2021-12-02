Need research on the criminal gang called Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook

We need formal systematic research to identify the causes for which these criminal groups ban people. They have done so too many times – to too many people, and there is no sign they will stop. I must add Google to this list since they are actively blocking content which may not suit their narrative.

We need a project in which people from all the world send screenshots and then independent analysts consider the facts and comment on these screenshots, followed by an aggregation of data to determine the extent of the crimes against liberty of these organisations.

E.g. I’ve posted some of the bans I’ve received but have no time at present to compile them. Latest:

https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/2886 (this was an old ban)

This, I do know, that each of my statements on social media is backed up with enormous research. I do not propagate lies, which is the prerogative of the government.

BANS BY OTHERS

https://t.me/c/1267973254/17901

https://t.me/c/1267973254/17900