Thoughts on economics and liberty

4th December 2021

My email to All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee to get Tikait to debate Ghanwat

Sent a moment ago to all email addresses here.

Please inform Rakesh Tikait about a challenge to a debate by Anil Ghanwat

Dear farmer’s friend

Despite trying to communicate with Rakeh Tikait, it appears that this message has not reached him. Details at: https://twitter.com/anil_ghanwat/status/1465303914471833604 and follow-up tweets.

I hope Mr Tikait accepts the challenge – and then a media organisation can be contacted to organise a 30-40 minute debate with half the time given to each person to address key issues.

Regards
Sanjeev
Sanjeev Sabhlok

