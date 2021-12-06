7th December 2021
Modi did recommend statutory MSP in his 2011 report – now he’s in trouble!
Tikait has been continually citing the 2011 report in which Modi as chairperson recommended statutory MSP. This is what his report said:
Enforce MSP: Since intermediaries play a vital role in the functioning of the market and at times they have advance contract with farmers. In respect of all essential commodities, we should protect farmer’s interests by mandating through statutory provisions that no farmer – trader transaction should be below MSP, wherever prescribed.
Documents: The actual report | The information on Modi’s website.