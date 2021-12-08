Thoughts on economics and liberty

8th December 2021

I have cancelled my organ donor card to protest crimes against humanity in Australia

This video set off a serious chain reaction: https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/2922

This action, to stop health care for the unvaccinated, is an EXTREME CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY.

Someone suggested the only way out is to cancel one’s donor cards.

WHY SHOULD WE DONATE OUR ORGANS TO SAVE LIVES IF THE GOVERNMENT HAS STOPPPED SAVING LIVES OF THE UNVACCINATED?

I HAVE CANCELLED MY ORGAN DONOR CARD TODAY. RIGHT NOW.

I INVITE ALL AUSTRALIANS WHO DETEST SUCH ACTIONS TO CANCEL THEIR DONOR CARDS.

