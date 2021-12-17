17th December 2021
Getting covid vs vaccine immunity
I thought it was settled that having had covid leads to much stronger immunity but here’s an MD who claims otherwise:
https://twitter.com/RyanMarino/status/1444102363409682432
STUDIES CITED
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03696-9
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab738/6359055
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa2022483
It is a necessary delusion to think that a genetically manipulated artificial trigger for immunity could ever be superior to natural immunity. No joint replacement is ever as good as the real thing, nor any organ transplant EVER.
It is a sign of the madness at work in allopathic medicine that the drug lords can believe and encourage those who should know better, to believe that manmade is superior to nature at her best.