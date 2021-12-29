CT score to complement IQ score – #1

I’ve commented on the strengths (and mostly, limitations) of IQ over the years. Unfortunately, I’ve repeatedly found high IQ individuals performing very poorly in novel situations in which they tend to shut down their brain and follow group think. So IQ is fine for hiring a technician but entirely useless for hiring someone who has system-wide responsibilities.

Some initial thoughts. I’ll be adding more as the book on critical thinking develops.

There’s a lot of literature on innovative thinking. I think we need more of critical thinking – for lack of it undermines human existence itself.

== from here ===

Extremely high IQ individuals have fallen. It takes a decent IQ to become a doctor but most of them have failed to question the mad public health policies imposed in 2020 and 2021. Full blown morons could probably have done a better job of dealing with covid than “high IQ” chief health officers.

We need a CT score: a Critical Thinking Score. I’m working on a test. That will be part of the book on questions I’m working on. I consider that IQ and CT are distinct elements of the human brain. One (IQ) is similar to the raw processing capacity of a computer chip. It is more related to problem solving capacity. The other (CT) is similar to artificial intelligence, to the capacity of a program for self-learning.

I believe low CT is the ultimate frontier for mankind. Without a high CT population, mankind will commit suicide. Covid hysteria is just one example.

I believe that organisations will benefit from hiring high CT score individuals. This is a different skill to analytical, because it is a “meta” skill – it asks the most basic questions about issues. No one should be able to become a journalist or a senior bureaucrat without a very high CT score.

CT scores can be improved over generations, unlike IQ scores which are largely determined genetically.

NOTES from comments received

CT is largely acquired through good parenting. With homeschooling now on the increase, there may be hope with the next generation.

Critical thinking used to be part of the English Expression exam in Year 12. A pass in this subject was a requirement for university entrance. It was omitted from the exam when dumbing down became unofficial policy. …

we called it “Clear Thinking” in my day. But when many years later I studied to be a teacher it had become “Critical Thinking”, which to my astonishment turned out to be a process of learning to criticise opinions which were not Left-wing!

High IQ can obviously be institutionalised. Critical thinking will always remain, well, critical of everything.

I believe it is called “common sense”. There are a lot of people who a very intelligent but they lack common sense.

. It reminds me of a book I read long ago called Mathsemantics by Edward MacNeal in which he very practically discusses the idea that mathematics and numbers cannot be separated from meaning. Critical thinking, or just thinking for oneself, is severely lacking in modern (western) society. Looking forward to see what you come up with.

Don’t have to redo the work it already exists. Just take it out of university elective Arts and make the subject mandatory at Year 7.

there are different types of intelligence.

Passing exams is good memory & or repetitive learning . Common Sense is completely different.