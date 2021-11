The history of digital identity in Australia – deception, stealth and misrepresentation at every stage

A placeholder post.

TWO THINGS FOR NOW:

1. The Australia Card was rejected. BUT THE PEOPLE HAVE NOW BEEN PREPPED AND ARE HAPPY TO ACCEPT THEIR BADGE OF SLAVERY WITH PRIDE.



https://www.jstor.org/stable/20635401?origin=crossref

2. Vaccine Passports Were Planned Long Before the Pandemic

“Immunization poses a huge opportunity to scale digital identity,” ID2020 wrote in 2018.