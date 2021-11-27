Rakesh Tikait the farmers turncoat – HE CLEARLY WELCOMED THE FARM LAWS THAT HE NOW OPPOSES

On 4 June 2020, Rakesh Tikait declared: किसानों की वर्षो पुरानी मांग पूरी हुई : राकेश टिकैत

[on archive.org]

And he raised an implementation issue that the government keep an eye on whether middlemen buy their crops at cheap prices and sell them in other states.

Btw, there’s a bogus “fact check” on this report.

Further, on 16 December 2020: Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh met the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, at Krishi Bhavan. The leaders of the Union welcomed the Farm laws and said that the Acts are going to be beneficial for the farmers. [source]