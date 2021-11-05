My recommendation to my children: LEAVE. NOW! As soon as possible.

My FB post:

My recommendation to my children: LEAVE. NOW! As soon as possible.

I brought them to Australia 21 years ago hoping this country will be good for their future. But I was VERY wrong.

Australia may or may not be recoverable as a Western civilisation nation anymore – that’s my fight but it does not need to be their fight. Let them go to a nation which values BASIC freedom. And BASIC integrity.

It took a long time for many Jews to decide to leave Germany. Likewise I was vacillating about Australia for quite some time now – for my children. But I’m very clear now. I’m happy for any risks to my children from Mother Nature (covid). I’m NOT happy for any risks to my children from government coercion (mandatory vaccine).

I will stand and fight for Australia’s future but my children don’t need to. The VAST majority of Australians have supported tyranny and happily attend segregated events (like the Melbourne Cup) and laugh and celebrate – leaving their brethren behind. Such people have proven to be no better than the pre-WWII Germans.

I don’t think my children need to be in this kind of Australia any more. Let those who can, fight. Let the rest leave.