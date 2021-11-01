1st November 2021
My comments re: the ANTI-LIBERTY culture of Australia, and why it can’t be fixed
There is a FAR LEFT cultural tendency in Australia – I can name many examples but won’t (since these could cause unnecessary debate when people find they themselves are fundamentally illiberal!) – one day I might write a longish essay about this, but currently too many other urgent priorities. Fundamentally, Australia won’t ever change – because the communists have taken over all institutions and there was literally no one to push back (Tony Abbott is one of the fake “liberals” of Australia – such people write well but when the crunch comes, they support tyranny).
And what a fool I was when I first came to Australia. I spent time to attend Ian Harper’s Acton lecture and he even hosted lunch for me at Melbourne University. But a wimp! No clue about Acton’s work. He has ACTIVELY SUPPORTED lockdowns! Signed a letter to that effect!
A SHAM, that’s what Australia’s culture is – no greater pseudo-freedom supporters than in Australia. I must admit such people write and speak persuasively, but they are NATURAL BORN COWARDS, GREAT WORSHIPPPERS OF BIG GOVERNMENT.
FURTHER
There is extensive literature on migration as a driver of competition that creates greater freedom. If Australia starts losing its brightest people (and the brave) to other countries, and if it is left with incompetent cowards who are ready to be gobbled up by China, then even the cowards might one day wake up.
In India, extreme socialism/communism was the norm during the 20th century, but the massive migrations out of India of its best and brightest have brought some sanity to the remaining people – at least they are willing to partially listen (at least in the villages: the socialist elites still shut their ears).
The threat of migration must be real. For that everyone need to have options in at least two countries, since NO country (except the USA) can reliably offer liberty. (Trump’s support for border closures and lockdowns did not mean that everyone listened. Kristy Noem cared not the least for Trump’s madness and hysteria – leaving Americans with the option of migrating to S.Dokota).
COMMENT RECEIVED VIA EMAIL. THE ISSUES RAISED WILL LIKELY GO WELL OVER THE HEADS OF MOST AUSTRALIANS BUT IF THEY HAD EARS, THEY WOULD PAY ATTENTION:
If you don’t have freedom, you don’t have anything — you are dependent upon Big Brother for more or less everything.
To willingly surrender ALL freedoms on the basis of the mass hysteria whipped up by the MSM, and acquiesced in and supported by ALL political parties is, IMHO, the absolute height of idiocy.
The present government is quietly shepherding through a Digital Identity bill — something that was vehemently rejected by both Labor and Liberal when they tried in on with the “Australia Card” in 1988. Once they get this thru, and combine it with the “Vaccine Passport,” then viola! Social Credit is here.
Not that I think that anyone will care much, so long as they continue to work under house arrest, get their welfare handouts, and go to the football and cricket.
It is doomed though. We are actually witnessing the final decline and collapse of Western Civilisation from within. The big question is — what will replace it?
There are fundamentalists waiting : the West(Europe first) may be taken back by I-slam!
Or,maybe political Hinduism (tva)? or could it be a repeat of the fascism supported by the Communists or the Roman Catholic Church? Only time can tell.
There is no doubt that Liberty has taken a bad beating in the past 2 years.
Could this process of learning, be one that needs to be repeated every 100 years?