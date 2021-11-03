I interviewed Dr. Muliyil yesterday- one of the best epidemiologists of the world, re: India’s covid policies

I sent out this email yesterday to a few hundred people:

====

Earlier today I interviewed Dr. Jayaprakash Muliyil, an extraordinarily accomplished epidemiologist. He is from Christian Medical College, Vellore and Chairperson of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the National Institute of Epidemiology, India.

Sadly, like with the case with most of the world’s best epidemiologists, his advice was ignored by the government. Modi fell into Jinping’s trap and copied his cooked-up “pandemic policies”, never before even visualised in the world, let alone implemented. Till today there is no sign of normalcy returning to India. The panic continues.

Dr Muliyil opposes lockdowns, mandatory masks, vaccine passports, etc. Every word of his reflects common sense and wisdom – something missing from the pandemic debates of 2020 and 2021. He also knows his discipline very well, unlike mathematical modelers who pretend to be epidemiologists but have not the slightest knowledge of viruses. His message is relevant to the entire world.

Please share this around: https://youtu.be/-zdqVx5eHrU

(Btw, for those who consider Ivermectin to be a magic bullet and repeatedly cite India to me as a “success story”, please listen from 40 minutes 40 seconds. Two of India’s best doctors have by now personally confirmed to me that IVM is not a magic bullet for covid. There are currently no rigorous proofs of its effectiveness but I believe that doctors and patients should be able to decide without regulatory barriers).