I don’t buy the China lab leak nonsense

The strategy for a lab leak would have been ENTIRELY different to the strategy adopted by CCP in this particular case. The word “leak” itself implies something by stealth. A potentially deadly lab virus would have been spread stealthily across the world till people started dying all over the world (and in China, too). The virus would have killed them before they even knew it existed.

But in this case there were VERY few deaths, initially. Instead, there was massive drumming up of “cases” and vast number of fake videos that grossly exaggerated the way covid actually works.

There was nothing stealthy about this strategy: it was blatant, in your face – everywhere.

The goal was HYSTERIA – not deaths through a virus. If a virus was actually deadly, China would not leak it since its own people would die first. Or at best would first leak it in New York or some other part of the world – never in Wuhan.

Q.E.D.

So stop harping on the red herring of “lab leak”. LOOK RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU – the data are clear as day: Jinping caused the Great Hysteria. THAT itself was his goal.

FURTHER

It doesn’t make sense to “leak” something that is really mild but with wide publicity and drama. The leak theory has ZERO logic.

There are plenty of mild viruses that emerge by themselves from time to time. The rule is to find the simplest argument that ticks all boxes. The leak is entirely unnecessary to explain what happened in 2020.