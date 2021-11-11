11th November 2021
I don’t buy the China lab leak nonsense
I’ve said it MANY times, but worth noting again. The lab leak myth has been disproven repeatedly – it doesn’t make logical or strategic sense. THE HYSTERIA WAS THE GOAL: psychological warfare. That is the only thing that makes sense and ticks all boxes, and ties in all evidence.
===
I don’t buy the lab leak nonsense. This is a relatively minor pandemic. If it was a lab leak intended to kill people, it would have been HUGE. And China would know that its own people would die too.
Further, it was not the lab leak that caused the hysteria. What has happened with the fake videos of Jan-Feb 2020 is the KEY strategic issue for China – a part of its long standing war by stealth against the West. The hysteria WAS the goal – the West simply committed suicide and killed its people and its economy. Even as virtually nothing happened to China. This was always a minor pandemic – the goal was to make people believe that is it huge.
further
The strategy for a lab leak would have been ENTIRELY different to the strategy adopted by CCP in this particular case. The word “leak” itself implies something by stealth. A potentially deadly lab virus would have been spread stealthily across the world till people started dying all over the world (and in China, too). The virus would have killed them before they even knew it existed.
But in this case there were VERY few deaths, initially. Instead, there was massive drumming up of “cases” and vast number of fake videos that grossly exaggerated the way covid actually works.
There was nothing stealthy about this strategy: it was blatant, in your face – everywhere.
The goal was HYSTERIA – not deaths through a virus. If a virus was actually deadly, China would not leak it since its own people would die first. Or at best would first leak it in New York or some other part of the world – never in Wuhan.
Q.E.D.
So stop harping on the red herring of “lab leak”. LOOK RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU – the data are clear as day: Jinping caused the Great Hysteria. THAT itself was his goal.
FURTHER
It doesn’t make sense to “leak” something that is really mild but with wide publicity and drama. The leak theory has ZERO logic.
There are plenty of mild viruses that emerge by themselves from time to time. The rule is to find the simplest argument that ticks all boxes. The leak is entirely unnecessary to explain what happened in 2020.