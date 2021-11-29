Farm laws should have been amended, not repealed – piece in Dainik Jagran by Anil Ghanwat

I wrote this piece for Anil Ghanwat (he approved the final version) in English and it was translated by Dainik Jagran into Hindi (PDF) – published today. Both versions below.

ENGLISH VERSION

The farm laws should have been amended, not repealed

Anil Ghanwat, senior leader Shetkari Sanghatana and President, Swatantra Bharat Party

While industry was partially liberalised under IMF’s compulsion in 1992, onerous agricultural laws still continue to choke farmers at every step.

It was with great hope that things will now finally change, that I welcomed the farm ordinances of June 2020. While the farm laws of 2020 fall short of liberating India’s farmers they are a step in the right direction. Most farmers welcomed the laws: I spoke in their favour, so did Rakesh Tikait on 4 June 2020. But Marxist forces soon spread misinformation, making fictitious claims about the laws that had no basis in fact.

In January 2021 I was appointed to the Supreme Court Committee on Farm Laws. The Hon’ble Court directed that we submit our report in just two months. I dropped everything else and complied with this sudden demand on my time. But the Court in its wisdom has ignored the matter entirely. In this delay, my voice was effectively curbed. Only now – after the government has withdrawn the laws – have I been able to speak out again.

We must not lose the reform impulse represented by these laws. I have requested the Hon’ble Court to direct the government to follow a robust, consultative policy process with a White Paper to be produced for agriculture. I have also requested the Court to release our Committee’s Report so it can play an educational role in public debates.

The Committee did a massive amount of consultation in the very short time we were provided. We interacted with 73 farmer organizations of which the overwhelming majority supported the laws. Less than a handful rejected the laws, and a few wanted some amendments. The repeal of the laws has been entirely unfair to the silent majority of farmers, who may not have the wherewithal to come to Delhi and block roads for months on end.

Based on inputs we received, the Committee recommended that the laws be retained with amendments that address legitimate concerns. Illustratively, the laws could have been amended to allow flexibility to the States so long as they promote effective competition in agricultural markets and do not violate the “one nation, one market” principle. Alternative mechanisms for dispute settlement could have been considered.

We considered that agricultural infrastructure should be strengthened, along with support for cooperatives and farmer producer organizations. Mechanisms for closer interaction between farmers and bulk buyers should be created. We considered that a national council on the lines of the GST Council be established to support implementation. Most importantly, given the chaotic manner in which the laws had been introduced, we felt that large-scale communication was required to allay the apprehensions of a relatively few members of the farmer community.

The farm laws fiasco is attributable to the fact that India does not follow a robust policy development process of the sort followed by developed nations. Policy shortcuts invariably derail policy or lead to bad policy.

With the repeal of the farm laws India’s farmers are back to square one. We continue to live in a heavily regulated system that effectively makes farmers into government’s bonded labours. Much of the regulation is sheltered in Schedule 9 of the Constitution: away from judicial scrutiny. The control these laws give to the government allow it to make random interventions into exports and exports, each time reducing the profits of the farmers. Not just the farmer, even the environment has been harmed because of these laws.

The majority of Indian farmers want market and technology freedom. Strangely, some antediluvians with socialist fantasies are demanding a legal mandate for guaranteed MSP. Making MSP legal for some crops will provoke farmers of all other crops to demand a similar arrangement, apart from the fact that a guaranteed MSP is simply not implementable. India will be bankrupted on an even bigger scale than the Fabian socialists did to us in 1992. I do not oppose MSP in principle but I believe we must use the most effective policy tool to address various policy objectives.

For over 40 years Shetkari Sanghatana, founded by the great farmer leader Sharad Joshi, has fought for reforms of farm laws, but Sharad Joshi also established Swatantra Bharta Party in the tradition of Swatantra Party, with the blessings of Minoo Masani. Indians need to be liberated from the cutches of excessive government control. We need to revert to our culture of Shubh Labh, which considers honestly-made profit to be good. Let all Indians profit from their innovation and labour. The core message of our tradition is Jahaan Ka Raja Ho Vyapaari, Vahaan Ki Praja Ho Bhikhari. In Ram Rajya the king does not operate banks, trade in foodgrains or produce cement. Kautilya’s Arthashastra elaborates upon free trade and good regulation as key pillars of prosperity.

Unfortunately, India’s governments continue to ape Karl Marx’s hatred for profit, thereby choking innovation and entrepreneurship, crushing the dreams of a billion Indians. Governments only focus on their allotted Dharma: justice, security and some infrastructure, and leave the rest to the people.

HINDI VERSION

कृषि सुधार के लिए बनाए गए तीनों कानूनों को वापस लेना देश के किसानों के बड़े वर्ग के साथ अन्याय अनिल घनवट [अध्यक्ष-शेतकारी संगठन]

अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष के दबाव से उद्योगों को तो 1992 में काफी हद तक स्वायत्तता मिल गई थी, लेकिन दुष्कर कृषि कानून आज भी हर कदम पर किसानों की राह रोक रहे हैं। जून, 2020 में आए कृषि अध्यादेशों से इस दिशा में बदलाव की उम्मीद जगी थी। इन कानूनों से किसानों को स्वायत्तता तो नहीं मिल रही थी, लेकिन उस दिशा में कदम जरूर बढ़े थे। ज्यादातर किसानों ने इनका स्वागत किया। चार जून, 2020 को राकेश टिकैत ने भी इनके पक्ष में बात की थी। लेकिन कुछ ही समय बाद वामपंथी ताकतों ने नए कानूनों को लेकर भ्रम फैलाना शुरू कर दिया। उन्होंने मनगढ़ंत दावे किए।

जनवरी, 2021 में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कृषि कानूनों पर कमेटी गठित की। मैं भी इसका हिस्सा था। अदालत ने दो महीने में रिपोर्ट देने को कहा था। कमेटी ने उपलब्ध समय में व्यापक परामर्श किया था। हमने 73 किसान संगठनों से बात की थी। इनमें से ज्यादातर ने कानूनों का समर्थन किया था। बहुत थोड़े संगठन इन्हें खारिज कर रहे थे और कुछ संशोधन चाहते थे। कानूनों को वापस लेना किसानों के बड़े वर्ग के साथ अन्याय है। उनके साथ यह अन्याय इसीलिए हुआ कि उन्होंने दिल्ली आकर सड़कें जाम नहीं की थीं। हमें इन कानूनों के दम पर सुधार की ओर बढ़े कदमों को पीछे नहीं जाने देना चाहिए। मैंने अदालत से अनुरोध किया है कि सरकार को कृषि क्षेत्र पर व्यापक परामर्श के साथ श्वेत पत्र लाने का निर्देश दे। मैंने अदालत से कमेटी की रिपोर्ट भी सार्वजनिक करने का अनुरोध किया है, जिससे यह रिपोर्ट चर्चा में आ सके और इस पर भी विमर्श हो। कमेटी की सिफारिश है कि कानूनों को कुछ संशोधनों के साथ बनाए रखा जाना चाहिए।

हमारा मानना है कि कृषि क्षेत्र में इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर मजबूत किया जाना चाहिए। साथ ही सहकारी संगठनों एवं किसान उत्पादक संगठनों को सहयोग किया जाना चाहिए। किसानों एवं थोक खरीदारों के बीच संपर्क का मैकेनिज्म तैयार होना चाहिए। जीएसटी काउंसिल की तरह कृषि क्षेत्र के लिए भी राष्ट्रीय काउंसिल बनाया जाना चाहिए। कृषि कानूनों की विफलता के पीछे कारण यह भी है कि भारत में विकसित देशों की तरह नीतियां बनाने की कोई स्थापित प्रक्रिया नहीं है। नीतियां बनाने में शार्टकट से या तो नीति पटरी से उतर जाती है या गलत नीतियां बनती हैं।

भारत के ज्यादातर किसान बाजार और टेक्नोलाजी के मामले में आजादी चाहते हैं। आश्चर्यजनक बात है कि समाजवाद की कल्पित धारणा के साथ कुछ पुराने विचार वाले लोग एमएसपी की गारंटी का कानून बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। कुछ फसलों के लिए एमएसपी की गारंटी देने से अन्य फसलों के किसान भी इसी तरह की मांग करेंगे, जबकि यह सब जानते हैं कि एमएसपी की गारंटी व्यवहार्य नहीं है। इसे लागू नहीं किया जा सकता है। इस दिशा में कदम बढ़ाने से भारत 1992 से भी ज्यादा बुरी आर्थिक बदहाली में फंस सकता है। मैं सैद्धांतिक तौर पर एमएसपी का विरोध नहीं करता हूं, लेकिन हमें ज्यादा प्रभावी नीति अपनानी होगी।

भारतीयों को सरकार के अत्यधिक नियंत्रण से बाहर आने की जरूरत है। हमें शुभ-लाभ की अपनी संस्कृति को अपनाना होगा, जिसमें सत्यनिष्ठा से कमाए गए लाभ को ही अच्छा कहा गया है। सभी भारतीयों को उनके नवोन्मेष एवं श्रम का लाभ मिलना चाहिए। हमारी परंपरा कहती है कि जहां राजा व्यापारी हो जाएगा, वहां प्रजा भिखारी हो जाएगी। राम राज्य में राजा बैंकों का संचालन नहीं करता है, अनाज की खरीद-बिक्री नहीं करता है और सीमेंट का उत्पादन नहीं करता है। कारोबार जनता का काम है, सरकार को व्यवस्था उपलब्ध करानी चाहिए।