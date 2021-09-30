Thoughts on economics and liberty

1st October 2021

W.H.O. has started RE-WRITING ITS WEBSITE – the 2019 guideline’s appendix has DISAPPEARED

I couldn’t locate this crucial link: https://www.who.int/influenza/publications/public_health_measures/publication/en/

When I do so, I get this.

Further when I search for Non-pharmaceutical public health measures for mitigating the risk and impact of epidemic and pandemic influenza I get this – but this is a September 2019 report, not the original October 2019 report. And the appendix is missing. The report that is downloadable still says ISBN: 978-92-4-151683-9 but I’m not sure whether it is the same as the earlier October 2019 report.

Fortunately, archive.org still has plenty of copies of the the original page: https://web.archive.org/web/20200313050816/https://www.who.int/influenza/publications/public_health_measures/publication/en/

Regardless, I’m storing these two reports on my server henceforth, because the gangsters who operate WHO are quite capable of disappearing even archive.org.

THE OCTOBER 2019 REPORT

THE APPENDIX OF THE REPORT.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial