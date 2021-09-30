W.H.O. has started RE-WRITING ITS WEBSITE – the 2019 guideline’s appendix has DISAPPEARED

I couldn’t locate this crucial link: https://www.who.int/influenza/publications/public_health_measures/publication/en/

When I do so, I get this.

Further when I search for Non-pharmaceutical public health measures for mitigating the risk and impact of epidemic and pandemic influenza I get this – but this is a September 2019 report, not the original October 2019 report. And the appendix is missing. The report that is downloadable still says ISBN: 978-92-4-151683-9 but I’m not sure whether it is the same as the earlier October 2019 report.

Fortunately, archive.org still has plenty of copies of the the original page: https://web.archive.org/web/20200313050816/https://www.who.int/influenza/publications/public_health_measures/publication/en/

Regardless, I’m storing these two reports on my server henceforth, because the gangsters who operate WHO are quite capable of disappearing even archive.org.

THE OCTOBER 2019 REPORT

THE APPENDIX OF THE REPORT.